Indian Railways introduces special train on Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri route – Check fare, stoppages, other details

Here’s good news for train passengers in West Bengal. Keeping in mind the increasing demand of the public, the Indian Railways has decided to start a special train between Sealdah and New Jalpaiguri. The first train service will start on August 11. The 571 km journey will have a total of 11 stoppages.

It may be noted that the Indian Railways often introduces special trains due to an increase in demand for more trains on particular routes. More often than not, the Indian Railways look to introduce new trains for efficient and safe travel for an increasing number of passengers. The step also helps them to reduce congestion on regular trains. The step also helps the government to boost tourism and the local economy.

Routes

During its journey, the Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri Express special will halt at a number of stations which include – Naihati, Bandel, Katwa, Azimganj, Jangipur Road, and Malda town in both directions. The ticket booking has already started on August 10. Passengers can book their tickets through the Internet and the Passenger Reservation System (PRS).

Departure and arrival time

The 03103Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri Express special train will leave Sealdah at 23:40 on August 11 and will reach New Jalpaiguri the next day at 10:45 am. Similarly, the 03104 New Jalpaiguri -Sealdah Express special will leave New Jalpaiguri at 12:15 noon and reach the same day at 23:50. Trains on both routes will have air-conditioned facilities. Both trains will have 19 coaches, which include 17 AC 3-Tier coaches and 2 power cars.

Passengers of this train will have to pay a special fare in addition to mail/Express fare. They may also note that the Indian Railways will not offer Tatkal booking for this train. Also, Concessional booking will not be permitted.

Ticket fare

While the ticket fare of the Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri Express special train is Rs 1,170, the fare of New Jalpaiguri – Sealdah is also for the same price.