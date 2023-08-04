Indian Railways introduces innovative double-decker rail coach for world-class passenger comfort and cargo transportation – Details here

Indian Railways has been making several changes in the national transportation system to ensure its passengers have access to world-class facilities. Taking a significant step towards development, the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) located in Kapurthala has pioneered the creation of a novel double-decker rail coach, introducing an innovative cargo transportation concept reminiscent of aircraft cargo holds.

This revolutionary coach is set to be unveiled this August. According to a report in The New Indian Express, the upper executive deck will boast 46 plush seats, complete with a well-equipped pantry and restroom facilities, while the lower deck is designed to hold an impressive cargo capacity of up to six metric tonnes.

Concept traces back to Covid-19 pandemic

The genesis of this ingenious concept traces back to the Covid-19 pandemic, when passenger movement was low and the Railways earned revenue mainly from cargo transportation.

Operating under a veil of secrecy, the RCF undertook the design process, culminating in the selection of this particular blueprint by the Railway Board. The report also quoted a senior RCF official as revealing that several designs were contemplated, however, the Railway Board endorsed this particular blueprint.

Exact pricing details are still under refinement, the official said, while adding that the preliminary estimates place the cost of each coach in the range of Rs 2.70 to Rs 3 crore.

Drawing parallels with cargo transport practices in aviation, the RCF official explained that the inspiration for this design was drawn from the lower deck cargo holds of passenger airplanes. In a similar vein, the lower compartment of the rail coach will be dedicated to cargo transport, while passengers will occupy the upper deck, optimizing space and functionality.

Prototype coach likely to be ready by next month

The report also quoted Ashesh Agrawal, general manager, RCF, Kapurthala revealing that the prototype coach will be ready by next month and then it will be sent for trial to the Research Designs and Standards Organization (RDSO). RDSO is a research and development organization under the Ministry of Railways.

It may be noted that upon successful trial validation, production will swiftly scale up to introduce more coaches adhering to the cargo liner concept.