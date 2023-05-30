Indian Railways initiates ticket booking for Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express – Know booking process, fare

Good news for rail commuters! Indian Railways has initiated the ticket booking process for the newly introduced Northeast India’s first Vande Bharat Express. The Semi-high speed train will run between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri. The train will cover a distance of 411 km in five hours and 30 minutes.
How to book a reservation ticket for Guwahati-NJP-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express?
The passenger willing to travel through the blue and white colour train, needs to book a ticket from both online and offline mode. For Online mode, the passenger needs to visit the official portal of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). One can also book the ticket through IRCTC mobile app. Online tickets save a lot of time.
While, for offline mode, the commuter needs to visit the Passenger Reservation System (PRS). It should be kept in mind that only confirmed ticket passengers will be allowed to board the train.
What is the fare of Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express:-
Fare of 22227 New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express:-
AC Chair Car (CC) fare:
New Jalpaiguri to Guwahati – Rs 1075
New Jalpaiguri to Kamakhya – Rs 1075
New Jalpaiguri to New Bongaigaon – Rs 835
New Jalpaiguri to Kokrajhar – Rs 780
New Jalpaiguri to New Alipurduar – Rs 520
New Jalpaiguri to New Cooch Behar – Rs 495
Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:
- New Jalpaiguri to Guwahati – Rs 2025
- New Jalpaiguri to Kamakhya – Rs 2025
- New Jalpaiguri to New Bongaigaon – Rs 1540
- New Jalpaiguri to Kokrajhar – Rs 1435
- New Jalpaiguri to New Alipurduar – Rs 1005
- New Jalpaiguri to New Cooch Behar – Rs 950
Fare for 22228 Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express:-
AC Chair Car (CC) fare:
- Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri – Rs 1225
- Guwahati to New Cooch Behar – Rs 1030
- Guwahati to New Alipurduar – Rs 1000
- Guwahati to Kokrajhar – Rs 640
- Guwahati to New Bongaigaon – Rs 600
- Guwahati to Kamakhya – Rs 430
Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:
- Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri – Rs 2205
- Guwahati to New Cooch Behar – Rs 1815
- Guwahati to New Alipurduar – Rs 1750
- Guwahati to Kokrajhar – Rs 1230
- Guwahati to New Bongaigaon – Rs 1145
- Guwahati to Kamakhya – Rs 795
Catering Charges:
The food choice is optional on this train. However, if anyone opted for the No Food Option, then catering charges will be deducted from the fare.