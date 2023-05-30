Indian Railways initiates ticket booking for Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express – Know booking process, fare

Good news for rail commuters! Indian Railways has initiated the ticket booking process for the newly introduced Northeast India’s first Vande Bharat Express. The Semi-high speed train will run between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri. The train will cover a distance of 411 km in five hours and 30 minutes.

How to book a reservation ticket for Guwahati-NJP-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express?

The passenger willing to travel through the blue and white colour train, needs to book a ticket from both online and offline mode. For Online mode, the passenger needs to visit the official portal of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). One can also book the ticket through IRCTC mobile app. Online tickets save a lot of time.

While, for offline mode, the commuter needs to visit the Passenger Reservation System (PRS). It should be kept in mind that only confirmed ticket passengers will be allowed to board the train.

What is the fare of Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express:-

Fare of 22227 New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express:-

AC Chair Car (CC) fare:

New Jalpaiguri to Guwahati – Rs 1075

New Jalpaiguri to Kamakhya – Rs 1075

New Jalpaiguri to New Bongaigaon – Rs 835

New Jalpaiguri to Kokrajhar – Rs 780

New Jalpaiguri to New Alipurduar – Rs 520

New Jalpaiguri to New Cooch Behar – Rs 495

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:

New Jalpaiguri to Guwahati – Rs 2025

New Jalpaiguri to Kamakhya – Rs 2025

New Jalpaiguri to New Bongaigaon – Rs 1540

New Jalpaiguri to Kokrajhar – Rs 1435

New Jalpaiguri to New Alipurduar – Rs 1005

New Jalpaiguri to New Cooch Behar – Rs 950

Fare for 22228 Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express:-

AC Chair Car (CC) fare:

Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri – Rs 1225

Guwahati to New Cooch Behar – Rs 1030

Guwahati to New Alipurduar – Rs 1000

Guwahati to Kokrajhar – Rs 640

Guwahati to New Bongaigaon – Rs 600

Guwahati to Kamakhya – Rs 430

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:

Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri – Rs 2205

Guwahati to New Cooch Behar – Rs 1815

Guwahati to New Alipurduar – Rs 1750

Guwahati to Kokrajhar – Rs 1230

Guwahati to New Bongaigaon – Rs 1145

Guwahati to Kamakhya – Rs 795

Catering Charges:

The food choice is optional on this train. However, if anyone opted for the No Food Option, then catering charges will be deducted from the fare.