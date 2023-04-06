Indian Railways in Amrit Kaal: Now 13th Vande Bharat set to join bandwagon, Check date, routes, and other details

Indian Railways will introduce the 13th Vande Bharat Express train this week. This indigenous semi-high speed train is set to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Tamil Nadu on April 08, 2023.

This blue and white colour train will operate between Chennai and Coimbatore. The Prime Minister will inaugurate this new-age train from a function at MGR Chennai Central Railway Station. This is going to be the second Vande Bharat Express train for Southern Railway (SR) zone.

On the same day, the Prime Minister will also launch the country’s 12th Vande Bharat Express train between Secunderabad and Tirupati from Secunderabad railway station.

Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat stoppage:-

During its commercial run between Chennai and Coimbatore, the train is likely to halt at three railway stations – Tiruppur, Erode Junction, and Salem Junction.

Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express distance and travel time:-

The Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express train is likely to cover a distance of 495.28 km in 6 hours and 10 minutes.

Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express speed:-

This new ultra modern train will run at an average speed of 80.31 kmph.

Frequency of Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express:-

The train is expected to run on all days except Wednesday.

Vande Bharat Express trains in operation:-

Presently, a total of 11 Vande Bharat trains are operating across various routes in the country. These are – New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi – Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra, Gandhinagar Capital – Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central, Amb Andaura – New Delhi, Mysuru – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central, Nagpur – Bilaspur, Howrah – New Jalpaiguri, Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam, Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, Mumbai – Solapur, and Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train.

Apart from this, the Prime Minister will also flag off the express train service between Tambaram and Sengottai on Saturday. He will also flag off a DEMU service from Thiruthuraipoondi – Agasthiyampalli, which will benefit commuters from Coimbatore, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts. He will also inaugurate the 37-km long gauge conversion section between Thiruthuraipoondi and Agasthiyampalli, which has been completed at a cost of Rs 294 Crores. The move will benefit the movement of edible and industrial salt from Agasthiyampalli in Nagapattinam district.