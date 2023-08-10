Indian Railways’ Historic Milestone! New Amravati station becomes Central Railway’s third ‘Pink Station’ – Know more details

In a first, Central Railway’s New Amravati station becomes the first station in Bhusaval Division and third station of Central Railway CR to be a Pink Station to be fully managed by women staff. Central Railway has inaugurated the New Amravati station under the capable management of an all-women team.

This remarkable accomplishment of establishing an all-women managed station at New Amravati follows in the footsteps of the trailblazing examples set by Matunga station in the Mumbai division and Ajni station in the Nagpur division.

All you need to know about New Amravati station

The New Amravati station has a staff strength of 12 women employees – 4 Deputy Station Superintendents, 4 Pointswomen, 3 Railway Protection Personnel and 1 Station Ticket Booking Agent. These women work in unison to ensure the smooth functioning of the station.

According to the press release issued by the Central Railway, the New Amravati station, which joins the ranks of “Pink Stations,” caters to the needs of approximately 380 passengers who frequent the station daily.

As the third station within Central Railway’s purview to be exclusively managed by women, the New Amravati station stands as a testament to the remarkable strides being taken towards fostering inclusivity and representation in the railway industry.

Handling the operations of ten trains, the station holds a pivotal role within the Bhusaval Division, underscoring its significance and importance in the broader railway network.