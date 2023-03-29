Indian Railways gear up for 11th Vande Bharat Express and first in Western Central zone- Details of New Delhi – Rani Kamalapati Express inside

India’s 11th Vande Bharat Express Train and the fourth one from the national capital are all set to start operating for all passengers from April 1.

This will be the first Vande Bharat Express train for the Western central railway (WCR) zone. The train will run between Bhopal (Rani Kamlapati railway station) and New Delhi and cover a distance of 709 km in seven hours and 50 minutes. This is about one hour faster than Shatabdi Express.

The superfast Express Train will depart Rani Kamlapati railway station in Bopal at 5.55 am and reach New Delhi at 1.45 pm in its maiden run with five minutes halt at Agra Cantt railway station. On its detour, the train will depart New Delhi at 2.45 pm and reach Agra Cantt at 4.45 pm and return to Rani Kamlapati railway station at 10.45 pm.

Vhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat will run at a maximum speed of 160 kmph over the Palwal – Agra section, 130 kmph between Agra – Lalitpur section and 120 kmph between Lalitpur – Bina section.

The trains will operate six days a week with the exception of Saturdays.

At present, a total of 10 Vande Bharat Express trains are running across the country connecting different cities through a high-speed route. These are – New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi – Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra, Gandhinagar Capital – Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central, Amb Andaura – New Delhi, Mysuru – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central, Nagpur – Bilaspur, Howrah – New Jalpaiguri, Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam, Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, and Mumbai – Solapur Vande Bharat Express train.

Apart from the New Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat, the national transporter is reportedly introducing three other trains on different routes – (a) Ajmer-New Delhi via Jaipur, (b) Chennai to Coimbatore, and (c) New Jalpaiguri to Guwahati.

The India Railways are planning to launch another 400 Vande Bharat trains in the next three-four years