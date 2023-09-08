Indian Railways’ Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya and Airbus sign MoU to strengthen aviation sector, 15,000 students likely to get jobs in Airbus

The Indian Railways’ Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) Vadodara and Airbus have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening the Indian aviation sector. The industry-academic partnership aims to foster the collaborative development and delivery of skill-enhancing courses and programs tailored to the needs of both regular students and working professionals.

Talking about the partnership, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that GSV will be focusing on “intense industry-academic partnerships. He said all the courses of the university will be designed hand in hand with industry. “The students who study at GSV will be industry ready. They will be highly sought after for employment in the transportation and logistics sectors. Today’s MoU with Airbus is a significant step in achieving this goal,” he further said.

Airbus India and South Asia President and MD Remi Maillard emphasized the firm’s commitment to nurturing India’s aerospace ecosystem, adding the importance it gives to investing in human capital development. Maillard added that this partnership will help in shaping a skilled workforce in India that is ready for the fast-growing aerospace sector.

The partnership also carves the way for joint research ventures and hands-on industry exposure for faculty members while providing invaluable internship and placement opportunities for students, supported by scholarship programs. It is expected that around 15,000 students are likely to be placed in Airbus India operations.

Indian Railways’ Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya

The GSV was established in the year 2022 through an Act of Parliament. It’s the “first of its kind” university which aims to fulfill the mandate of the National Developmental Plans across railways, shipping, ports, highways, roads, waterways, and aviation, among others. The university was established for the development of best in class manpower and talent for the entire transportation and logistics sectors. This Ministry of Railways sponsored university already has several collaborations with leading institutions and industries globally.