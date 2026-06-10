Indian Railways will carry out fire safety audits at railway stations across the country as part of a drive to strengthen passenger safety and improve emergency preparedness.

The exercise will involve a detailed assessment of existing fire protection systems and critical safety infrastructure at stations. Railway authorities aim to identify gaps and implement corrective measures to improve overall safety standards.

“The initiative will assess existing fire safety systems and identify areas requiring improvement to enhance the safety of passengers and protect railway assets,” a press note from the Railway Ministry said.

Audits to cover key station infrastructure

According to the ministry, the inspection process will examine multiple safety-related installations across railway stations.

The audit will cover station buildings, electrical systems, air-conditioning and ventilation facilities, emergency exits, firefighting equipment, sprinkler systems, water availability and pumping arrangements.

Officials said the objective is to ensure railway stations remain prepared to respond effectively to emergencies, including fire-related incidents.

The review will also examine whether stations comply with prescribed fire safety and security standards across the railway network.

Joint teams to identify and address safety gaps

The Railway Ministry has directed the formation of joint inspection teams comprising officials from different departments to conduct the audits.

Support from specialised agencies and State Fire Departments will be taken wherever required to strengthen the inspection process.

“Any deficiencies identified during the inspection process will be addressed through prompt corrective measures,” it stated.

Officials said findings from the audits will be acted upon on priority, with necessary improvements implemented to enhance safety preparedness and strengthen protection for passengers, staff and railway assets.

The initiative forms part of Indian Railways’ ongoing efforts to improve operational safety and reinforce emergency response systems across its stations.