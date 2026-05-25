To manage the heavy passenger rush during the ongoing summer travel season, South Western Railway has extended the operation of several Summer Special trains connecting Karnataka with Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

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Railway officials said the special services will continue to run with the same timings, stoppages and coach composition as earlier announced.

The extension is expected to provide relief to passengers travelling on busy routes connecting cities such as Hubballi, Bengaluru, Rameswaram, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram.

Hubballi-Rameswaram and Kollam services extended

According to the revised schedule, Train No. 07355 (Hubballi-Rameswaram) running on Sundays has been extended from June 7 to June 28, 2026, with four additional trips.

Similarly, Train No. 07356 (Rameswaram-Hubballi), which operates on Mondays, will now continue from June 8 to June 29, 2026.

The railway zone has also extended the Hubballi-Kollam Summer Special services.

Train No. 07313 (Hubballi-Kollam), operating on Sundays, has been extended from May 31 to June 21, 2026, for three additional trips. However, officials said the June 7 service will remain cancelled due to engineering works.

Likewise, Train No. 07314 (Kollam-Hubballi), operating on Mondays, will continue from June 1 to June 22, 2026, but the June 8 trip has been cancelled because of scheduled maintenance work.

Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram specials to continue

Several Summer Special trains between SMVT Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram Central have also received extensions amid strong passenger demand.

Train No. 06523 (SMVT Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Central), which runs on Mondays, has been extended from June 1 to June 22, 2026, with four additional trips.

Its return service, Train No. 06524 (Thiruvananthapuram Central-SMVT Bengaluru), operating on Tuesdays, will continue from June 2 to June 23, 2026.

Train No. 06547 (SMVT Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Central), running on Wednesdays, has also been extended from June 3 to June 24, while Train No. 06548 on the return route will operate from June 4 to June 25.

Railway officials further said Train No. 06555 (SMVT Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Central), operating on Fridays, has been extended from June 19 to June 26 with two additional trips. However, services on June 5 and June 12 stand cancelled because of engineering works.

Similarly, Train No. 06556 (Thiruvananthapuram Central-SMVT Bengaluru), running on Sundays, will continue from June 21 to June 28, though the June 7 and June 14 services have been cancelled.

Officials said the extension of these trains is aimed at handling the seasonal travel demand and ensuring smoother connectivity for passengers during the summer holiday period.