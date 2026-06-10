Indian Railways has announced the extension of two pairs of special train services connecting Thiruvananthapuram North and Tambaram in the south with Santragachi in eastern India.

The decision has been taken to meet ongoing passenger demand, and the services will now continue with additional trips during June and July 2026.

The extension has been confirmed by Southern Railway, and reservations for these trains have already been opened from its end. The trains will continue to operate on their respective weekly schedules with extra trips added within the extended period.

S.No Train No. From – To Days of Service Periods of Extension Total Trips 1 06081 Thiruvananthapuram North to Santragachi Friday June 12- July 24 7 2 06082 Santragachi- Thiruvananthapuram North Monday June 15- July 27 7 3 06075 Tambaram – Santragachi Tuesday June 23 – July 28 6 4 06076 Santragachi- Tambaram – Wednesday June 24- July 29 6

Thiruvananthapuram North–Santragachi Special Trains: Full Schedule

The special train service between Thiruvananthapuram North and Santragachi will see continued operations in both directions. Train number 06081 from Thiruvananthapuram North to Santragachi will run on Fridays during the extended period from 12 June 2026 to 24 July 2026, adding a total of seven trips.

In the return direction, train number 06082 from Santragachi to Thiruvananthapuram North will operate on Mondays between 15 June 2026 and 27 July 2026, also adding seven trips in total.

During the journey, the train will halt at several stations in both directions. Check out the full list of stoppages below.

Stations: Thiruvananthapuram North, Kollam Junction, Kayankulam Junction, Mavelikara, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Changanasseri, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Palakkad Junction, Coimbatore Junction, Tiruppur, Erode Junction, Salem Junction, Jolarpettai Junction, Katpadi Junction, Tiruttani, Renigunta Junction, Gudur Junction, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada Junction, Rajahmundry, Duvvada, Vizianagram Junction, Khurda Road Junction, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur Junction and Santragachi Junction.

Tambaram–Santragachi Special Train: Schedule & Operation Date

On the second route, train number 06075 from Tambaram to Santragachi will operate on Tuesdays from 23 June 2026 to 28 July 2026, with six additional trips scheduled.

The return service, train number 06076 from Santragachi to Tambaram, will run on Wednesdays from 24 June 2026 to 29 July 2026, also adding six trips. The station list for this route has not been released yet. It will be updated once it is made available.