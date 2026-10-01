Indian Railways has extended operational changes for 15 Mail/Express trains for another three months due to operational reasons, with the revised arrangement to remain in force from October 1 to December 31, 2026.
According to Eastern Railway (ER), the affected services will continue with locomotive reversal at Andal instead of Durgapur. The change will affect trains operating through the Andal-Durgapur section on specified dates during the three-month period.
“The locomotive reversal of the following Mail/Express trains at Andal station instead of Durgapur station will be continued for a period of another 3 months i.e. from 01.10.2026 to 31.12.2026,” the ER said in a statement, reported The Indian Express.
15 trains to run with revised route arrangement
Under the revised arrangement, the affected trains will bypass the Andal-Durgapur-Andal section and operate through Asansol, Andal and Sainthia. The change will apply to specific journeys between October 1 and December 31.
The services affected include the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Superfast Express, Kamakhya-SMVT Bengaluru AC Superfast Express, Digha-Malda Town Express, Malda Town-Digha Express, Malda Town-Surat Express and Surat-Malda Town Express.
The list also includes the Tambaram-Silghat Town Nagaon Express, Silghat Town-Tambaram Nagaon Express, Kamakhya-Puri Express, Ranchi-Kamakhya Express, Kamakhya-Ranchi Express, Tambaram-New Tinsukia Express, New Tinsukia-Tambaram Express, Dr MGR Chennai Central-New Jalpaiguri Superfast Express and New Jalpaiguri-Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express.
For example, Train No. 15629 Tambaram-Silghat Town Nagaon Express will operate through the Asansol-Andal-Sainthia route on its specified dates instead of passing through the Andal-Durgapur-Andal section.
Similarly, Train No. 15630 Silghat Town-Tambaram Nagaon Express will take the reverse route via Sainthia-Andal-Asansol.
Check dates before travelling on affected trains
The revised arrangement applies only to specified journeys, with the dates varying from train to train. Several services will face the change on a weekly basis through October, November and December.
Train No. 12551 SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Superfast Express will be affected on Saturdays from October 3 to December 26, while Train No. 12552 Kamakhya-SMVT Bengaluru AC Superfast Express will face the revised arrangement on Wednesdays from October 7 to December 30.
Train Nos. 13417/13418 Digha-Malda Town-Digha Express will operate under the revised arrangement on Thursdays during the notified period. Train Nos. 13425/13426 Malda Town-Surat-Malda Town Express will also be affected on their specified Saturdays and Mondays.
The Nagaon Express pair, Kamakhya-Puri Express, Ranchi-Kamakhya-Kamakhya-Ranchi services and the Tambaram-New Tinsukia-New Tinsukia-Tambaram pair will similarly operate through the revised route on notified dates.
Train Nos. 22611/22612 Dr MGR Chennai Central-New Jalpaiguri Superfast Express and its return service will also follow the changed route on specified Wednesdays and Fridays.
Passengers travelling on these services should check the journey date, route and applicable stoppages before departure, as the revised arrangement will remain in place until December 31, 2026.
|Sr.
|Train No.
|Train Name
|JCO Dates (2026)
|Day
|Andal Arr.
|Andal Dep.
|1
|12551
|SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Superfast Express
|03/10, 10/10, 17/10, 24/10, 31/10, 07/11, 14/11, 21/11, 28/11, 05/12, 12/12, 19/12 & 26/12/2026
|Saturday
|20:00
|20:01
|2
|12552
|Kamakhya-SMVT Bengaluru AC Superfast Express
|07/10, 14/10, 21/10, 28/10, 04/11, 11/11, 18/11, 25/11, 02/12, 09/12, 16/12 & 23/12, 30/12/2026
|Wednesday
|06:45
|06:47
|3
|13417
|Digha-Malda Town Express
|01/10, 08/10, 15/10, 22/10, 29/10, 05/11, 12/11, 19/11, 26/11, 03/12, 10/12, 17/12, 24/12 & 31/12/2026
|Thursday
|08:10
|08:11
|4
|13418
|Malda Town-Digha Express
|01/10, 08/10, 15/10, 22/10, 29/10, 05/11, 12/11, 19/11, 26/11, 03/12, 10/12, 17/12, 24/12 & 31/12/2026
|Thursday
|12:43
|12:45
|5
|13425
|Malda Town-Surat Express
|03/10, 10/10, 17/10, 24/10, 31/10, 07/11, 14/11, 21/11, 28/11, 05/12, 12/12, 19/12, 26/12/2026
|Saturday
|16:41
|16:43
|6
|13426
|Surat-Malda Town Express
|05/10, 12/10, 19/10, 26/10, 02/11, 09/11, 16/11, 23/11, 30/11, 07/12, 14/12, 21/12 & 28/12/2026
|Monday
|00:02
|00:04
|7
|15629
|Tambaram-Silghat Town Nagaon Express
|05/10, 12/10, 19/10, 26/10, 02/11, 09/11, 16/11, 23/11, 30/11, 07/12, 14/12, 21/12 & 28/12/2026
|Monday
|03:41
|03:42
|8
|15630
|Silghat Town-Tambaram Nagaon Express
|02/10, 09/10, 16/10, 23/10, 30/10, 06/11, 13/11, 20/11, 27/11, 04/12, 11/12, 18/12 & 25/12/2026
|Friday
|08:10
|08:11
|9
|15640
|Kamakhya-Puri Express
|04/10, 11/10, 18/10, 25/10, 01/11, 08/11, 15/11, 22/11, 29/11, 06/12, 13/12, 20/12 & 27/12/2026
|Sunday
|12:20
|12:22
|10
|15661
|Ranchi-Kamakhya Express
|07/10, 14/10, 21/10, 28/10, 04/11, 11/11, 18/11, 25/11, 02/12, 09/12, 16/12, 23/12, 30/12/2026
|Wednesday
|02:21
|02:23
|11
|15662
|Kamakhya-Ranchi Express
|06/10, 13/10, 20/10, 27/10, 03/11, 10/11, 17/11, 24/11, 01/12, 08/12, 15/12, 22/12 & 29/12/2026
|Tuesday
|06:45
|06:47
|12
|15929
|Tambaram-New Tinsukia Express
|01/10, 08/10, 15/10, 22/10, 29/10, 05/11, 12/11, 19/11, 26/11, 03/12, 10/12, 17/12, 24/12 & 31/12/2026
|Thursday
|03:41
|03:42
|13
|15930
|New Tinsukia-Tambaram Express
|05/10, 12/10, 19/10, 26/10, 02/11, 09/11, 16/11, 23/11, 30/11, 07/12, 14/12, 21/12 & 28/12/2026
|Monday
|08:10
|08:11
|14
|22611
|MGR Chennai Central-New Jalpaiguri Superfast Express
|07/10, 14/10, 21/10, 28/10, 04/11, 11/11, 18/11, 25/11, 02/12, 09/12, 16/12, 23/12 & 30/12/2026
|Wednesday
|16:55
|16:57
|15
|22612
|New Jalpaiguri-MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express
|02/10, 09/10, 16/10, 23/10, 30/10, 06/11, 13/11, 20/11, 27/11, 04/12, 11/12, 18/12 & 25/12/2026
|Friday
|06:45
|06:47