Indian Railways has extended operational changes for 15 Mail/Express trains for another three months due to operational reasons, with the revised arrangement to remain in force from October 1 to December 31, 2026.

According to Eastern Railway (ER), the affected services will continue with locomotive reversal at Andal instead of Durgapur. The change will affect trains operating through the Andal-Durgapur section on specified dates during the three-month period.

“The locomotive reversal of the following Mail/Express trains at Andal station instead of Durgapur station will be continued for a period of another 3 months i.e. from 01.10.2026 to 31.12.2026,” the ER said in a statement, reported The Indian Express.

15 trains to run with revised route arrangement

Under the revised arrangement, the affected trains will bypass the Andal-Durgapur-Andal section and operate through Asansol, Andal and Sainthia. The change will apply to specific journeys between October 1 and December 31.

The services affected include the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Superfast Express, Kamakhya-SMVT Bengaluru AC Superfast Express, Digha-Malda Town Express, Malda Town-Digha Express, Malda Town-Surat Express and Surat-Malda Town Express.

The list also includes the Tambaram-Silghat Town Nagaon Express, Silghat Town-Tambaram Nagaon Express, Kamakhya-Puri Express, Ranchi-Kamakhya Express, Kamakhya-Ranchi Express, Tambaram-New Tinsukia Express, New Tinsukia-Tambaram Express, Dr MGR Chennai Central-New Jalpaiguri Superfast Express and New Jalpaiguri-Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express.

For example, Train No. 15629 Tambaram-Silghat Town Nagaon Express will operate through the Asansol-Andal-Sainthia route on its specified dates instead of passing through the Andal-Durgapur-Andal section.

Similarly, Train No. 15630 Silghat Town-Tambaram Nagaon Express will take the reverse route via Sainthia-Andal-Asansol.

Check dates before travelling on affected trains

The revised arrangement applies only to specified journeys, with the dates varying from train to train. Several services will face the change on a weekly basis through October, November and December.

Train No. 12551 SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Superfast Express will be affected on Saturdays from October 3 to December 26, while Train No. 12552 Kamakhya-SMVT Bengaluru AC Superfast Express will face the revised arrangement on Wednesdays from October 7 to December 30.

Train Nos. 13417/13418 Digha-Malda Town-Digha Express will operate under the revised arrangement on Thursdays during the notified period. Train Nos. 13425/13426 Malda Town-Surat-Malda Town Express will also be affected on their specified Saturdays and Mondays.

The Nagaon Express pair, Kamakhya-Puri Express, Ranchi-Kamakhya-Kamakhya-Ranchi services and the Tambaram-New Tinsukia-New Tinsukia-Tambaram pair will similarly operate through the revised route on notified dates.

Train Nos. 22611/22612 Dr MGR Chennai Central-New Jalpaiguri Superfast Express and its return service will also follow the changed route on specified Wednesdays and Fridays.

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Passengers travelling on these services should check the journey date, route and applicable stoppages before departure, as the revised arrangement will remain in place until December 31, 2026.