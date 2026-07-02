To meet continued passenger demand, Indian Railways has extended the operation of eight special express train services on several key routes connecting Karnataka with Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The decision will provide additional trips on routes linking SMVT Bengaluru with Visakhapatnam, Tiruchchirappalli and Narsapur, besides extending services between SSS Hubballi and Chikkamagaluru.

According to the South Western Railway release, the extensions have been approved to accommodate the extra rush of passengers during the coming weeks. The trains will continue to operate with their existing timings and stoppages.

Additional trips approved on key inter-state routes

Among the major services extended is Train No. 08581 Visakhapatnam–SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Express Special, which will now operate five additional Friday trips on July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31. Its return service, Train No. 08582 SMVT Bengaluru–Visakhapatnam Weekly Express Special, has also been extended for five additional Saturday trips on July 4, 11, 18, 25 and August 1.

The SSS Hubballi–Chikkamagaluru Bi-weekly Express Special (Train No. 07341) and the return Chikkamagaluru–SSS Hubballi service (Train No. 07342) will each operate four additional trips on July 4, 5, 11 and 12.

Similarly, Train No. 06007 Tiruchchirappalli–SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Express Special and Train No. 06008 SMVT Bengaluru–Tiruchchirappalli Weekly Express Special have each been extended for three additional trips on July 14, 21 and 28.

Existing schedules and stoppages remain unchanged

South Western Railway has also extended Train No. 07153 Narsapur–SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Express Special for one additional trip on July 3, while the return Train No. 07154 SMVT Bengaluru–Narsapur Weekly Express Special will operate one additional trip on July 4.

The railway administration clarified that all eight services will continue to run with their existing schedules and halts, ensuring continuity for passengers who regularly use these routes.

“The above special trains will continue to run with their existing timings and stoppages. Passengers are requested to make use of these special train services.”

The extension is expected to provide additional travel options for passengers during the busy July travel period while easing demand on regular train services across these inter-state corridors.