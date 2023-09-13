Indian Railways expedites manufacturing of aluminum-built rakes for Vande Bharat Express

Indian Railways is undergoing massive transformation to boost the travel experience of passengers. This includes modernisation of railway stations, launching of new age trains, production of semi-high speed to high speed trains, track renewal etc. In this context, the manufacturing of semi-high speed to high speed trains deserves special mention.

The national transporter is working to introduce aluminium-built passenger rakes in its network. The move aims at increasing the speed of the trains. Currently, these rakes are being used in Metro trains.

Initially, the railway is likely to use the same in long distance trains like the Vande Bharat Sleeper version which is expected to be rolled out by next year. In phases, this is also expected to be used in other trains such as Rajdhani Express and Shatabdi Express.

Hindalco-Metra SpA partnership

Hindalco Industries Ltd has signed a technology partnership with Italy-based Metra SpA to build high-speed aluminium rail coaches in the country. The Italian-based company is expertise in producing high technology content aluminium extrusions for Railway, Mechanics, Industrial, Automobile and Architectural applications.

The duo will manufacture passenger coaches for the Vande Bharat Express trains. Hindalco plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore for the project while as part of the partnership, Metra SpA will provide the cutting-edge technology.

Know how aluminium rakes will increase the speed of trains

Currently, India’s first indigenous-built semi-high speed train has been built to run at a maximum speed of 180 kmph. However, with the use of aluminium, the train speed can be enhanced to more than 200 kmph. This will be possible, due to its lightweight, lower maintenance cost, higher corrosion and abrasion resistance etc.

Last year, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the country’s first Aluminum Freight Rake – 61 BOBRNALHSM1. It was developed through joint efforts of Railways, Besco Ltd Wagon Division and Hindalco.

Significance of use of aluminium in railways:-

Aluminum has emerged as the metal of choice across the globe. It significantly enhances energy efficiency due to its aerodynamic resistance. A single rake can save more than 14,500 tonnes of CO2 over its lifetime. Several countries such as Japan, China and European nations are using aluminium railcars.