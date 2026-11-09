West Central Railway has announced three special train services to accommodate the rush of passengers travelling during the Diwali and Chhath festivals. The trains will connect Mumbai and Pune with Danapur and Gorakhpur, with stoppages at key stations in Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Itarsi and Bina.

The services include the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Danapur unreserved special, the LTT-Gorakhpur special and a Pune-Danapur one-way special. The trains are scheduled to operate from November 10, with services aimed at easing travel demand across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

West Central Railway announces three festival special trains

According to an official release, the LTT-Danapur unreserved special will depart from LTT at 11.55 pm on November 10. It will reach Itarsi at 2.04 pm the following day and arrive at Danapur at 10.30 am on November 12.

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For the return journey, the train will leave Danapur at 1.30 pm on November 12, reach Itarsi at 10.01 am on November 13 and arrive at LTT at 11.30 pm the same day.

The LTT-Gorakhpur special will depart from LTT at 2.50 pm on November 10 and reach Itarsi at 3.56 am on November 11. It will also stop at Bhopal and Bina before reaching Gorakhpur at 11.50 pm on November 11.

The return service will leave Gorakhpur at 5.30 am on November 12 and reach LTT at 2.30 pm on November 13.

The Pune-Danapur one-way special will leave Pune at 8.20 pm on November 10. It will reach Itarsi at 11.45 am on November 11 and arrive at Danapur at 5.50 am on November 12.

Passengers can obtain details of the schedules, stoppages and coach compositions through railway enquiry helpline 139 or the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app and website, the release said.

Ashwini Vaishnaw interacts with passengers at Anand Vihar station

Separately, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited Anand Vihar Railway Station and interacted with passengers to gather feedback on railway services and facilities.

During the inspection, the minister met passengers, including women, children and young people, and asked about their experiences with the amenities available at the station and other railway services. Several passengers expressed appreciation for improvements in facilities and the modernisation of railway infrastructure.

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Vaishnaw also interacted informally with children and encouraged young passengers. The visit was aimed at assessing how railway arrangements and passenger facilities were working on the ground through direct feedback.

During the visit, the minister stopped at a tea stall at the station and had a cup of tea. He made the payment through UPI, highlighting the use of digital payments.