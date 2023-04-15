Indian Railways embarks Bharat Gaurav Tourist train for ‘Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra’ – Details Inside

Indian Railways has embarked Bharat Gaurav Tourist train for the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra. The seven nights and eight days rail tour package aims to highlight the places and destinations connected with the life of BR Ambedkar. The boarding and deboarding of the train is available at Delhi, Mathura Junction, and Agra Cantt station.

This special tourist train was flagged off by Dr Virendra Kumar, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment and Shri G Kishan Reddy, Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region jointly.

List of places to visit:-

This special train will visit many important places associated with the life of Baba Saheb such as New Delhi, Mhow, and Nagpur. It will also visit sacred Buddhist sites like Sanchi, Sarnath, Gaya, Rajgir and Nalanda.

Dr. Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) – Bhim Janam Bhoomi

Nagpur – Diksha Bhoomi

Sanchi – Stupa and other Buddhist sites

Varanasi (Sarnath) – Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Gaya – Various Buddhist Sites including the Mahabodhi temple

Rajgir and Nalanda – Various Buddhist Sites

Seats/Coaches:-

This tourist train has ten three-tier Air Conditioned class coaches. A total of 600 passengers can be accommodated in the train.

Fare:-

For single occupancy, a person needs to pay Rs 29,440 per head while for triple and double sharing, the price is Rs 21,650. For children aged between 5 years to 11 years, the fare is Rs 20,380.

Features of Bharat Gaurav Tourist train:-

This special tourist train has a well-equipped pantry car for rustling up freshly made vegetarian meals for the tourists. It also has an infotainment system. The train has enhanced security equipment such as installation of CCTV cameras, and available security guard services on board. The launch of the train is in line with the Government of India initiative “Dekho Apna Desh” to promote domestic tourism.