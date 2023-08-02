Indian Railways’ earning from freight in first four months of FY24 up 3.2% YoY at Rs 55,459 crore

Indian Railways has achieved a remarkable feat by crossing the milestone of 500 MT freight loading on a cumulative basis, yet again, in the first four months of this Financial Year.

According to the official statement issued by the Ministry of Railways, the total freight loading reached 507.7 MT from April to July 2023, showing an improvement of 1.23% compared to the same period last year, which recorded a loading of 501.55 MT.

The statement also revealed that the Railways earned Rs 55,459 crore from freight loading during this period, displaying a growth of 3.22% in comparison to the corresponding months of the previous year when they earned Rs 53,731 crore.

6.62% increase in Indian Railways’ total earnings

Indian Railways’ total earnings, including coaching, goods, sundry, and other coaching earnings, reached approximately Rs. 80,869 crore on a cumulative basis from April to July 2023. As per the data shared by the Ministry of Railways, this figure indicates a substantial growth of 6.62% in comparison to the earnings of Rs. 75,847 crores in the same period of the last financial year.

During the month of July 2023, originating freight loading of 123.98MT has been achieved against loading of 122.15MT in July 2022, which is an improvement of approx 1.5 per cent over the last year. Freight revenue of Rs. 13,578 crore have been achieved in July 2023 against Rs 13,163 crore freight earnings in July 2022, thereby an improvement of about 3 per cent over last year, said the statement.

It is notable that following the Mantra, “Hungry For Cargo”, Indian Railway has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve service delivery at competitive prices. The customer-centric approach and work of Business Development Units backed up by agile policymaking helped Railways towards this significant achievement.

(With inputs from ANI)