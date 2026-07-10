Railway safety has received a technological boost in the Solapur Division of Central Railway, with the deployment of the Standard KAVACH system on the 149 km Solapur–Wadi section, as per the reports by ANI.

The indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system has been developed to support loco pilots and railway operations by continuously monitoring train movements and providing timely alerts during critical situations.

By reducing dependence on manual intervention alone, KAVACH helps improve safety and operational reliability.

How does KAVACH work?

KAVACH works as an intelligent safety system that continuously monitors train movements and supports loco pilots during critical situations. The technology combines communication systems, tracking devices, and automated alerts to improve safety during train operations.

– Continuous communication: KAVACH enables constant communication between locomotives and railway infrastructure during train operations.

– Real-time train tracking: RFID tags installed along the tracks help identify the exact location of trains, allowing the system to monitor movements accurately.

– Collision prevention support: If two trains come dangerously close, KAVACH assists in preventing potential head-on and rear-end collisions.

– Automatic emergency alerts: The system can generate an SOS alert if a train stops unexpectedly between stations.

– Manual SOS activation: Loco pilots can also trigger emergency alerts manually whenever required.

Rigorous trials before commissioning

News agency ANI reported that the Solapur–Wadi section has been equipped with 1,254 RFID tags to ensure accurate train tracking. Before becoming operational, the system underwent extensive field trials conducted according to standards prescribed by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO).

These trials assessed the system’s performance in various operating conditions, including collision prevention capabilities and emergency alert generation.

Safer travel for passengers and freight trains

The deployment of KAVACH on the route marks an important step towards enhancing railway safety for both passenger and freight services.

The technology works as a support system for railway staff by monitoring train movements and assisting in quick response during emergencies.

With KAVACH being introduced across more railway sections, the system is expected to contribute to safer, more reliable, and more efficient train operations across the network.