Indian Railways cuts train ticket prices by up to 25% for all trains having AC chair car – Details here

Good news for rail commuters! Indian Railways has introduced a discount scheme in all trains having AC Sitting Accommodation. This includes AC Chair Car and Executive Classes of Vande Bharat Express, and those with Anubhuti and Vistadome Coaches. The move aims to optimize utilization of accommodation in trains.

The national transporter has also decided to delegate more powers to Zonal Railways in this regard. However, this scheme will not be applicable on special trains such as holiday or festive specials. The new policy will be applicable upto a period of one year.

Applicability of the Discounted Fare scheme on AC Sitting Accommodation:-

Fare

The element of discount will be upto maximum 25 percent on the basic fare. Apart from this, the other charges like reservation charge, Super fast surcharge, GST, etc. as applicable, shall be levied separately. The discount may be provided in any or all the classes on the basis of occupancy.

Occupancy

The railways will consider the trains which are running less than 50 per cent occupancy during the last 30 days. For this, the fares of competitive mode of transport shall be the criteria while deciding the quantum of discount.

Implemented with immediate effect

The new decision will be implemented with immediate effect. However, the railways will not refund the fare for the passengers who have already booked their ticket.

Withdrawn of flexi fare scheme

The national transporter will withdraw the flexi fare scheme from those trains where the scheme is applicable in a particular class and the occupancy is poor.

Preparation of Chart

The discount will be applicable for tickets booked upto preparation of first chart and during current booking. The discount may also be permitted onboard by TTE.