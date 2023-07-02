Indian Railways has commissioned a new electronic interlocking system at Bhusawal Division’s Hisval station with a new third line in Jalgaon-Manmad Section. The move will boost line capacity to run more trains on existing routes of the rail network. The Bhusawal Division falls under the jurisdiction of the Central Railway (CR) zone.

The national transporter is adopting ‘Electronic Interlocking’ on a large scale to derive benefits of digital technologies in operation of trains and to enhance the safety. In FY 2022-23, the electronic interlocking systems have been provided at 347 railway stations.

What is an Electronic Interlocking system?

In railways, the word ‘Interlocking’ means complete synchronisation between track points and signals for safe operation of trains. The electronic interlocking is the next level version through computer settings.

How does the Electronic Interlocking system work?

The electronic interlocking system works through Station Master (SMs). He is responsible for setting points and signals. The route is set for the direction of the train on a particular track by the station master on panel or computers provided.

Features of HISVAL station electronic interlocking system:-

The electronic interlocking system installed at Hisaval station has many function such as –

New track route setting : 56

New Point Machine : 18

New Main Signal : 16

New Shunt Signal : 8

New Route Indicator : 4

New Track Circuit : 42

Block Instrument to communicate with next stations (Panjhan and Panewadi station) : 2

100 percent Standby Fuse alarm system

Data Logger record : 1

Stations under Bhusawal Division with Electronic Interlocking system:-

Presently, the electronic interlocking system has been installed at a total of 17 stations in Bhusawal Division with new third line or new double lines. These are – Bhusawal, Bhadli, Jalgaon, Raver, Dongargaon, Waghoda, Kurum, Jamdha, Shirud, Dhule, Borgaon, Katepurna, Gaigaon, Burhanpur, Mandwa, Ankai, and Hisval railway stations.