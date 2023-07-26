Indian Railways has commissioned the Automatic Block Signalling (ABS) System between Dumdangi – Tin Mile Hat – Mangurian section of NorthEast Frontier Railway’s (NFR) Katihar Division. This is the second such signalling system installed at the section. The new system has replaced the existing Panel Interlocking System.

What is an Automatic Block Signalling System?

The Automatic Block Signalling System helps in controlling and operating the movements of trains automatically. The new system improves the transportation efficiency and ensures the faster operations of trains within the area where the system is installed. This increases the line capacity to a great extent as more trains can be operated in the same section.

Railway Minister on Automatic Block Signalling System

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha on July 21, 2023, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the “Automatic Block Signalling system has been provided at 3940 route Km upto May 31, 2023, including 1006 numbers in last 5 years.”

The ABS system is already functioning successfully in heavy traffic sections across the country with better safety and efficiency.

About Dumdangi– Tin Mile Hat – Mangurian section

The introduction of Automatic Block Signalling in Dumdangi– Tin Mile Hat – Mangurian section covers a track area of 15 kilometres and thereby making a 56 kilometre section from Ambari Falakata via New Jalpaiguri (NJP) yard with this upgraded provision.

The section is facilitated with a provision of three Auto HUT along with 98 numbers of Multi Section Digital Axle Counter with Supervisor Track Section Resetting. It also has a provision of 17 numbers four aspect auto signals provided to automatically operate the passage of trains while entry and exit within the automatic signalling section.

Installation of Automatic Block Signalling system on other section over NFR

In a statement, the North East Frontier Railway (NFR) zone said that the new upgraded signalling system will be installed on other congested sections too. “NF Railway has plans to upgrade the existing signalling system with this new upgraded Automatic Block Signalling System for facilitating operations of more trains in congested sections,” the zonal railway said.