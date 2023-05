Indian Railways commences ticket booking for Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express – Know booking process, fare

Good news for travellers! The ticket booking process for Uttarakhand‘s first Vande Bharat Express has commenced. This semi-high speed train will ply between Dehradun and Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) railway station. The train will cover a distance of 314 km in four hours and 45 minutes.

How to book ticket for Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express:-

The travellers can book their ticket to board Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express train from both online and offline mode. For Online, the passenger needs to visit the official website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) or through a mobile app.

While, for offline mode, the commuters need to book reservation tickets from the Passenger Reservation System (PRS). Only confirmed ticket passengers will be allowed to board the train.

Composition of Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express:-

The Anand Vihar Terminal-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express is composed of eight coaches. The train has two types of seating arrangements – AC Chair Car (CC), and Executive Chair Car (EC).

Fare for 22457 Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express:-

AC Chair Car (CC) fare:

Anand Vihar Terminal to Dehradun – Rs 1065

Anand Vihar Terminal to Haridwar – Rs 975

Anand Vihar Terminal to Roorkee – Rs 905

Anand Vihar Terminal to Saharanpur – Rs 625

Anand Vihar Terminal to Muzaffarnagar – Rs 525

Anand Vihar Terminal to Meerut City – Rs 485

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:

Anand Vihar Terminal to Dehradun – Rs 1890

Anand Vihar Terminal to Haridwar – Rs 1705

Anand Vihar Terminal to Roorkee – Rs 1565

Anand Vihar Terminal to Saharanpur – Rs 1195

Anand Vihar Terminal to Muzaffarnagar – Rs 1005

Anand Vihar Terminal to Meerut City – Rs 905

Fare for 22458 Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express:-

AC Chair Car (CC) fare:

Dehradun to Anand Vihar Terminal – Rs 900

Dehradun to Meerut City – Rs 805

Dehradun to Muzaffarnagar – Rs 705

Dehradun to Saharanpur – Rs 600

Dehradun to Roorkee – Rs 550

Dehradun to Haridwar – Rs 540

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:

Dehradun to Anand Vihar Terminal – Rs 1695

Dehradun to Meerut City – Rs 1495

Dehradun to Muzaffarnagar – Rs 1300

Dehradun to Saharanpur – Rs 1090

Dehradun to Roorkee – Rs 980

Dehradun to Haridwar – Rs 955

Catering Charges:

The food choice is optional on this train. However, if anyone opted for the No Food Option, then catering charges will be deducted from the fare.