Passengers travelling on the Rourkela-Bondamunda route can expect fewer delays going forward, with Indian Railways approving a Rs 135 crore flyover to separate freight and passenger trains on this busy stretch in Odisha.

How will the Rs 135 crore Bondamunda flyover benefit passengers?

The 4.59-km flyover, to be built from Bondamunda ‘A’ Cabin to Bondamunda Link ‘B’ Cabin, will let freight trains move on a separate track from passenger trains through this section. At present, both types of trains often compete for the same lines near Bondamunda Yard, which can mean passenger trains being held up or slowed down while heavy freight rakes are cleared.

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Once the flyover is operational, this crossing conflict should ease considerably, translating into more predictable running times for passenger trains using the route.

Why is the Rourkela–Bondamunda railway route so congested?

The Rourkela-Bondamunda section sits along one of eastern India’s key industrial freight corridors, carrying minerals and steel-related cargo. With SAIL expanding its Barsua-Taldih-Kalta mining complex and the Rourkela Steel Plant stepping up production, freight traffic on this stretch is expected to grow as per the Ministry. The line is also earmarked for doubling under the High-Density Network programme, as per the notification.

For commuters, this had meant a route that was becoming increasingly congested, with passenger services often sharing limited track space with a rising number of freight movements.

How will the new flyover improve freight and passenger train movement?

By diverting freight traffic onto the new flyover, the Railways expects to free up capacity for an additional 8 million tonnes of freight annually, without this growth coming at the cost of passenger train punctuality. In effect, the segregation is meant to let both freight and passenger operations expand and function more smoothly, rather than one crowding out the other.

The flyover has been included under the Railways’ Energy, Mineral and Cement Corridor initiative, part of a wider effort to strengthen infrastructure on routes carrying heavy industrial traffic while keeping passenger services running reliably alongside them.