Indian Railways chugs off to zero carbon emission, 37,011 route kilometres of tracks electrified in last 9 years

In a bid to modernize transportation infrastructure for seamless train operation with eco-friendly approach, the government of India has girded up its loins for electrification of the railway tracks. The Indian Railways has electrified 37,011 route kilometres (RKM) of tracks over the last nine years, said the national transporter, reported PTI.

As per the report, only 21,413 RKMs of railway tracks were electrified. However, the pace of electrification has significantly spiraled up for the past nine years. A record-breaking 37,011 route kilometres of tracks have been electrified in the last nine years alone that led the Indian Railways network to the total of 58,424 RKMs, which accounts for 90 percent of the total, it said.

The railways said that around 50 percent of the total route kilometres electrified have been completed in the last five years. In 14 states/Union Territories, the Railways has bagged 100 percent electrification, a significant move towards making train operation sustainable and eco-friendly. By 2030, the Indian Railways has fixed its target to be the world’s largest green railway with zero carbon emissions, reported PTI.

The Indian Railways has also decided to change its gear for green energy usage for traction and non-traction purposes, which will enable India to be net zero carbon emitter by 20230.