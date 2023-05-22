Indian Railways’ Chenab bridge catches attention of global leaders

Chenab bridge, the World’s tallest railway bridge, has caught the attention of the global leaders. The bridge situated in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has been constructed 359 metres (around 109 feet) above the Chenab river. The bridge is about 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower of Paris.

Recently, a delegation from the Republic of Maldives paid a notable visit to the site and hailed the iconic engineer marvel. The Maldives’ team headed by Mohamed Aslam, Minister for National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure said, “Very impressed with the development the Indian Railways are bringing to the nation.”

The Chenab bridge is a part of the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project, a dream project worth Rs 35,000 crore. The USBRL project is nearing completion.

Delegates from the Republic of Maldives paid a notable visit to the iconic Chenab Bridge of the USBRL Project, recently.

They were briefed about the technical intricacies and geographical challenges surmounted during the construction process. pic.twitter.com/WZnP6bvvOa — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 21, 2023

Chenab bridge to open for public:-

The Ministry of Railways will open the Chenab bridge for the tourists by the end of December 2023 or by early next year.

About Chenab bridge:-

The Chenab bridge lies between Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. It forms a crucial link from Katra to Banihal. The bridge has passed all the mandatory tests. The tests have been conducted to check the stability and safety of the world’s highest bridge including high-velocity winds test, extreme temperatures test, earthquake-prone test and hydrological impacts due to water level increase. The bridge will be able to withstand winds with speeds up to 260 kmph. It will have a lifespan of 120 years.

The national transporter is working round-the-clock to connect the valley with the other parts of the country. Last week, the railways floated a tender to bring frontier town Uri on the railway map of the country. The move aisma at socio-economic growth of the region. It will give a fillip to the trade and business sectors.