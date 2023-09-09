scorecardresearch
Indian Railways’ Charlapalli station set to evolve into Satellite Coaching Terminal – Know its cost, construction status and significance

Once completed, the Charlapalli Railway station will become the fourth major passenger terminal in the twin cities.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
The zonal railway is developing this new terminal with modern facilities o­n par with airports.

Indian Railways is working on a full swing to establish Charlapalli Railway Station in Telangana as a satellite coaching terminal. This ambitious project will aid high traffic demand by improving the connectivity of the twin cities – Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The station falls under the administrative jurisdiction of South Central Railway’s Secunderabad Division. Once completed, the Charlapalli Railway station will become the fourth major passenger terminal in the twin cities. The zonal railway is developing this new terminal with modern facilities o­n par with airports.

Cost of development of Charlapalli Railway station as an alternate coaching terminal:-

The Railway Board had sanctioned a budget of Rs 221 crores for the development of Charlapalli Railway station as an alternate coaching terminal. In the Union Budget 2023-24, the national transporter has allocated Rs 82 crores for the Charlapalli satellite terminal development.

Construction status of Charlapalli Railway station as an alternate coaching terminal:-

The South Central Railway has already awarded the tender for execution of Phase 1 and II works. The work is targeted to be completed by the end of this year. The station also comes under MMTS Phase – II project and several facilities are coming up as part of it also. It has also been proposed to build “All Weather covered shed” for pit lines at Charlapalli. For this, the zonal railway has sent a proposal to the Railway Board for sanction.

GM, SCR inspects Charlapalli railway station:- 

On September 02, 2023, Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (GM), South Central Railway (SCR) along with senior officials conducted a detailed inspection of Charlapalli Satellite terminal. He inspected several works which are in progress including widening of existing island platform, New Platform along with new line for MMTS trains. 

The official also took stock of various other works such as Extension of Foot over Bridge for new High-level platforms, Water pedestals o­n both the new platforms and island platform, Lighting arrangements o­n new and island platforms, 2 Cover over Platforms (COP) o­n new Platforms and 1 COP o­n existing Platform.

First published on: 09-09-2023 at 12:21 IST

