Passengers travelling on Indian Railways trains should charge their mobile phones and laptops before 11 pm, as the Railway Board has reiterated its existing instructions requiring charging points to remain switched off between 11 pm and 5 am. The move is intended to reduce fire risks related to electronic devices being charged overnight.

As per a report by news agency PTI, the Railway Board, in a letter dated October 26, asked all railway zones to strictly implement the restriction introduced in 2014. The reminder mentions an incident involving a passenger’s power bank on a South Eastern Railway train.

Why has Indian Railways reiterated the charging norm?

The latest order was issued after onboard staff reportedly failed to disconnect charging points during the restricted hours, following which a passenger’s power bank exploded and produced smoke.

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“Recently, an instance took place in SER (South Eastern Railway) wherein onboard staff did not switch off the mobile charging points during the aforesaid period. Subsequently, during charging, a passenger’s power bank exploded with smoke,” the Railway Board stated in its letter, as quoted by PTI.

The incident prompted the board to remind railway zones that the overnight charging restriction must be obeyed without exceptions.

What is the charging time for passengers?

As per the existing Railway Board instructions, mobile phone and laptop charging points are needed to remain switched off between 11 pm and 5 am.

“In view of the above, all Zonal Railways are advised to issue necessary instructions to all concerned staff to ensure strict implementation of mobile charging points to invariably remain switched off from 11 pm to 5 am,” the board mentioned, as reported by PTI.

The Railway Board has also asked railway zones to train the concerned staff and conduct surprise checks at both officer and supervisor levels to ensure compliance. For passengers, the restriction means they should plan to charge their devices before 11 pm or after 5 am where the rule is imposed.

Why was the overnight charger restriction introduced?

The rule stems from June 2014, following recommendations from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS). The recommendations were made after a fire broke out in an AC three-tier coach of the Hazur Sahib Nanded- KSR Bengaluru Express in 2013.

The CRS has earlier suggested switching off charging points in air-conditioned coaches between 10 pm and 6 am. However, the Railway Board adopted the 11 pm to 5 am restriction, taking passenger convenience and fire safety into consideration.

Railway authorities were also instructed to display notices in AC coaches informing passengers about the restricted charging hours.

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Does the restriction apply to sleeper-class coaches?

The issue was analysed again following a fire incident in a sleeper-class coach of the New Delhi-Darbhanga Humsafar Clone Special in November 2023. The CSR then recommended extending the overnight curtailment to sleeper-class coaches.

However, as per the report, the Railway Board’s action-taken report mentioned that arranging staff to enforce the restriction in non-AC coaches was not feasible because of the additional cost involved.

What action have railway zones taken?

In March 2026, South East Central Railway issued instructions after observing that charging points in AC coaches passing through its Nagpur Division were sometimes left powered overnight.

The railway zone cautioned that unattended charging could raise fire risks and that passengers leaving their phones connected overnight could also face a greater risk of theft. The latest Railway Board directive restates the need for railway staff to follow the existing safety instructions and regularly check compliance.