Indian Railways is working on a mission mode to eliminate the Level Crossing gates across the country. The move aims at improving the safety and punctuality in train operations. In this context, the Central Railway (CR) zone has been putting efforts for smooth operations of rail traffic.

The zonal railway has constructed Road Over Bridges (ROB) and Road Under Bridges (RUB) in place of Level Crossing (LC) Gates and thereby ensuring “ZERO” accidents and maintaining punctuality in running of trains.

Here’s the important safety works conducted by the Central Railway in June’23:-

Closing of Level Crossing Gates

Road Over Bridges (ROB) : The zonal railway has constructed 12 ROBs and commissioned them in place of LC gates during the period from April to June 2023. Of these, the ROBs constructed at following places –

LC Gate number 111 and 116 on the Nagpur-Wardha section of Nagpur Division

LC Gate number 81 and 92 on the Pun-Miraj section of Pune Division

LC Gate number 20 on the Miraj-Kolhapur section of Pune Division

Road Under Bridges (RUBs) : The Central Railway has constructed and commissioned six RUBs in place of LG Gates from April-June 2023. Of these, the RUBs have been completed at two LC Gates. These are –

LC Gate number 3A on the Pune-Daund section of Pune Division

LC Gate number 242 on the Itarsi-Amla section of Nagpur Division

Provision of smoke detection and suppression devices in Coaches:-

The zonal railway has installed a Smoke Detection and Suppression System in coaches. The move will act as a safety measure to prevent fire in the trains. Of these, a total of 13 coaches have been provided with a Smoke Detection System in the last month. Apart from this, 137 Power Cars have been provided with Smoke Detection and Suppression System from January to June’23.

Block Proving Axle Counters (BPAC) system

The zonal railway has installed Block Proving Axle Counters (BPAC) system on the Kirloskarwadi-Bhilwadi section of Pune division in the month of June-2023. With this the total number of BPAC provided is three, i.e. 2 in Pune division and 1 in Solapur division.

Critical implantation of OHE masts

The railways installed eight Critical implantation of OHE masts last month and 33 during the period from January to June’23.