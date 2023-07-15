scorecardresearch
Indian Railways cancels operation of several trains due to derailment of goods train in Rajasthan – Here’s full list

Soon after the incident, the railway administration immediately sent the Accident Relief Train to the spot.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
The area falls under the jurisdiction of North Western Railway's (NWR) Jaipur Division. 

Indian Railways has cancelled the operation of several trains due to the derailment of two wagons of a goods train in Rajasthan. The incident took place on the UP line between Asalpur Jobner and Hiranoda stations of the Jaipur-Madar section. The area falls under the jurisdiction of North Western Railway’s (NWR) Jaipur Division. 

Soon after the incident, the railway administration immediately sent the Accident Relief Train to the spot. The senior officials have also reached the site and the work is going on full swing to resume the train movement as soon as possible. The reason behind the derailment is not yet known. 

In a statement, Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief public Relations Officer (CPRO), North Western Railway (NWR) said, “Rail traffic has been affected due to the derailment of two wagons having numbers – PJCR and ALKP of a goods train.”

List of trains cancelled:- 

  • 19735 Jaipur-Marwar Junction Express
  • 19736 Marwar Junction-Jaipur Express
  • 22977 Jaipur-Jodhpur Intercity Superfast Express
  • 22978 Jodhpur-Jaipur Intercity Superfast Express
  • 09605 Ajmer-Jaipur DEMU Special
  • 09606 Jaipur-Ajmer DEMU Special
Meanwhile, the railways has cancelled the operation of train number 19719 Jaipur-Suratgarh Express between Kanakpura and Suratgarh.

The accident comes within 20 days after the collision of two goods trains at West Bengal’s Onda railway station. The area falls under the jurisdiction of South Eastern Railway (SER) zone. Due to this, rail traffic was halted on the Kharagpur-Bankura-Adra line.

This is also the third such incident in the last one month after the horrific triple train accident at Odisha’s Balasore, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train. More than 289 passengers lost their lives while around 1000 were injured in the train crash. 

First published on: 15-07-2023 at 09:38 IST

