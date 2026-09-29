Indian Railways has cancelled two special train services between Kanpur Central and Madurai, while four other trains that were earlier scheduled to be rescheduled or regulated will now operate according to their normal timetables.

The changes follow the non-availability of the proposed line block, leading to the cancellation of the previously announced operational restrictions on the four services.

4 trains to run as per normal schedule

Train No. 16127 Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur Express will operate normally on October 3, 5, 7 and 10. Its previously announced rescheduling has been withdrawn.

Train No. 17656 Puducherry-Kakinada Circar Express will also follow its regular timetable on October 3, 5 and 10. The earlier rescheduling of the service has been cancelled.

Similarly, Train No. 22673 Jodhpur-Mannargudi Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Jodhpur at 4:50 pm on October 3, will run according to its normal schedule instead of the previously announced regulation.

Train No. 20498 Firozpur Cantt-Rameswaram Express will also run normally on October 3 and 10. The earlier notified regulation of the service has been withdrawn.

Kanpur-Madurai special trains cancelled

North Central Railway has separately announced the cancellation of two special train services between Kanpur Central and Madurai.

Train No. 01925 Kanpur Central-Madurai Express Special, scheduled to depart Kanpur Central at 8:10 am on September 30 and October 7 and 14, has been fully cancelled.

Its return service, Train No. 01926 Madurai-Kanpur Central Express Special, scheduled to leave Madurai at 2:30 am on October 3, 10 and 17, has also been cancelled.

Passengers travelling on the affected services should check the latest train status and timetable before their journey.

South Central Railway steps up water-quality checks at Kurnool City

South Central Railway (SCR) has intensified monitoring of drinking-water quality at Kurnool City Railway Station and nearby railway colonies under the Hyderabad Division to ensure the availability of safe and potable water.

The review covered groundwater sources, municipal water supply, storage facilities, chlorination arrangements and distribution networks. SCR has also strengthened its monitoring system through daily checks of residual chlorine levels and regular bacteriological testing to identify any possible E. coli contamination in the water supplied across the station and residential areas.