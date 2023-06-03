Indian Railways cancels inauguration ceremony of Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express after triple train accident in Odisha

Indian Railways has cancelled the inauguration ceremony of the nation’s 19th Vande Bharat Express train. The train to be operated between Madgaon and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) was supposed to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 03, 2023 (today).

The move comes following the triple train crash in Odisha. This is being considered to be the one of the deadliest train accidents in recent times. Over 230 people have been killed and more than 900 injured in a crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.

The rescue and relief operation is in progress. The railway tracks have been almost destroyed at the spot as mangled coaches lay strewn all over, with some having mounted on another, while a few coaches turned turtle due to the impact.

Helpline numbers:-

The national transporter has issued helpline numbers for the relatives of the passengers.

Howrah: 033-26382217

Kharagpur: 8972073925, 9332392339

Balasore: 8249591559, 7978418322

Shalimar: 9903370746

Santragachi: 8109289460, 8340649469

Bhadrak: 7894099579, 9337116373

Jajpur Keonjhar Road: 9676974398

Cuttack: 8455889917

Bhubaneswar: 06742534027

Khurda Road: 6370108046, 06742492245

Vijayawada Station – 0866 2576924

Rajahmundry station – 08832420541

Srikakulam station – 08942-286213, 08942-286245

VSKP railway station – 08912746330, 08912744619

Chennai Control office – 044-25330952, 044-25330953, 044-25354771

About Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express:-

The Prime Minister was scheduled to show the green flag to Goa’s first semi-high speed train on Saturday. This is also going to be the fourth blue and white colour for Maharashtra. This is also the first new age train for the Konkan region. The introduction of Vande Bharat Express between Goa and Maharashtra would reduce the travel time by more than one hour.

The operation of Vande Bharat Express will enhance the connectivity between the two states. It will give a fillip to trade and commerce in the region. It will also boost tourism in the coastal state.