Indian Railways’ Bharat Gaurav tourist train starts service for Ganga Pushkarala Yatra – Details Inside

Indian Railways has embarked second Bharat Gaurav Tourist train from the two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The special tourist train has commenced its “Punya Kshetra Yatra / Ganga Pushkaralu Yatra : Puri – Kasi – Ayodhya” journey from Secunderabad railway station.

This rail tour package is being operated by Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The IRCTC is providing end-to-end services for the passengers travelling by this train.

The passengers will be able to visit several important pilgrimage sites during this eight nights and nine days journey.

List of places to visit:-

This rail tour package involves visiting important and historical places in Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

This is the second trip of the train and is running with 100 percent occupancy. The first trip had also witnessed full occupancies of the travellers. A total of 713 passengers are travelling during this trip of Bharat Gaurav.

Rail tour package inclusion:-

This tour package includes all travel facilities, accommodation facility, catering arrangements, Services of professional and friendly tour escorts. For safety and security of passengers, the national transporter has installed CCTV Cameras in all coaches.

The train has two types of compartments – AC and Non-AC coaches to meet the demands of the rail passengers.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, of South Central Railway (SCR) has expressed his satisfaction with regards to the awesome response received for this special train. In a statement, Jain said, “trains offer a unique opportunity to pilgrim passengers to visit culturally prominent places without the hassle of planning individual itinerary items.”

He also appealed to the Tour operators to utilise the scheme of “Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train”. Under this scheme, the theme based tours can be organised by owning or taking lease the railway coaches.