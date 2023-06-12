Indian Railways begins trial run of Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express – Know stoppages, significance here

Indian Railways on Monday conducted the trial run of Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express train. The train left Patna Junction railway station at 06:55 hrs and will reach the destination at 13:00 hrs. This is the first semi-high speed train for Bihar and Jharkhand.

During its journey from Ranchi to Patna, this train will depart at 14:20 hrs. It will arrive at Gaya at 19:00 hrs and halt for 10 minutes. At 19:10 hrs, it will leave Gaya and reach Bihar’s capital at 20:25 hrs.

This is the first blue and white colour train for the East Central Railway (ECR) zone. The train is expected to be flagged off by PM Modi later this month. However, the date and time of its launch is not yet known.

Importance of Vande Bharat Express trial run:-

The trial run of Vande Bharat Express is necessary before the regular operation of its service. The test run is being conducted in presence of senior railway officials. The trial run is being done purely for operational and experimental purposes for safety checks etc. It will conduct multiple trial runs before the final launch of its service.

In a statement, Birendra Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), ECR said, “During the trial run of Vande Bharat proposed between Patna and Ranchi on June 12, 2023, general passengers will not be allowed to enter the train.”

During the trial run, the train will be operated at high speed. The zonal railway has asked the people to stay away from tracks due to safety reasons. “It is appealed by the railway administration that the general public should keep proper distance from the railway track and also keep the cattle away from the railway track,” the CPRO said in a statement.

Stoppages of Patna-Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express:-

In both up and down direction, the Patna-Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express will be operated through Jehanabad, Gaya, Barakakana, Koderma, Hazaribagh Town and Mesra.