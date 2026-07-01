Indian Railways has approved a Rs 200 crore project to lay a 48-fibre Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) across South Eastern Railway, covering nearly 1,700 route kilometres, according to a statement by the Ministry of Railways. The project is aimed at strengthening the railway’s communication network across four divisions of the zone, as per the notification.

Which areas will the OFC project cover?

The sanctioned work involves laying the balance 48-fibre OFC over 1,696.2 route kilometres spanning the Adra, Chakradharpur, Kharagpur and Ranchi divisions. According to the notification, Adra division will account for 545.4 route kilometres of cable, followed by Chakradharpur at 392.3 route kilometres, Kharagpur at 339.9 route kilometres, and Ranchi at 418.6 route kilometres.

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The OFC backbone is intended to support the zone’s operational communication requirements, including data transmission between stations, control offices and field units.

How will the fibre network improve Railway operations?

According to the ministry, the upgraded fibre network is meant to improve the reliability and resilience of railway communication systems and enable faster transmission of operational data. It is also expected to support coordination across various functional units involved in day-to-day train operations.

Officials said the project will additionally provide the underlying infrastructure needed for modern railway technologies that rely on high-capacity data networks and will serve as a base for future expansion of communication capacity in the zone.

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Part of wider modernisation push

The South Eastern Railway project has been described as part of a broader, ongoing effort by Indian Railways to upgrade communication infrastructure across the network. As per the Ministry, such initiatives are aimed at supporting safer and more efficient train operations as the railways continue to expand their digital and technological capabilities. The Ministry has not spcified on any timeline for completion of the project.