Indian Railways has approved the construction of a four-lane Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Alkapuri in Vadodara, Gujarat, at an estimated cost of Rs 166.5 crore.

The project will be implemented jointly by Indian Railways and the state government on a cost-sharing basis, with both sides contributing around Rs 83.28 crore each.

The new grade-separated road facility is planned near Vadodara Railway Station and is aimed at improving east-west movement across the city while addressing limitations of the existing Alkapuri Road Under Bridge (RUB).

Why Vadodara needs a new four-lane ROB

The existing Alkapuri RUB is an important road link between the Alkapuri and Kalaghoda areas but has a vertical clearance of only around 3 metres. This limits the movement of taller and larger vehicles through the underpass.

The RUB also faces waterlogging during the monsoon, adding to congestion and inconvenience for motorists. With traffic volumes increasing, the existing crossing has become insufficient for current as well as projected demand.

A traffic assessment has recorded peak-hour movement of more than 1,600 passenger car units (PCU) per hour at the location. Multiple traffic conflict points and inadequate pedestrian facilities have further contributed to the limitations of the present crossing.

The proposed four-lane ROB will provide additional road capacity and replace the functional limitations of the existing crossing with a grade-separated facility.

ROB to improve access to station, bus terminal and bullet train station

The new bridge is also expected to strengthen connectivity to several major transport facilities in Vadodara.

It will provide improved access to Vadodara Railway Station and the GSRTC Bus Station, while also connecting with the upcoming High-Speed Rail station.

The grade-separated design is intended to allow road traffic to cross the railway corridor without affecting train operations. It will also provide a wider crossing for road users compared with the existing RUB.

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With the railway and state government sharing the project cost equally, the proposed ROB is expected to improve traffic movement in one of Vadodara’s important transport corridors and address the capacity constraints of the existing Alkapuri crossing.