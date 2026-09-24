Indian Railways has approved a new daily Mail service between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar (T), giving passengers an overnight travel option between Kanpur and the Delhi region.

The new service will operate as Train No. 14153/14154 Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar (T)-Kanpur Central Mail and will cover 428 km in each direction.

Overnight train to connect Kanpur with Delhi region

Train No. 14153 Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar (T) Mail will leave Kanpur Central at 8:40 pm and reach Anand Vihar (T) at 4:50 am the following morning.

In the return direction, Train No. 14154 Anand Vihar (T)-Kanpur Central Mail will depart Anand Vihar (T) at 11:25 pm and arrive at Kanpur Central at 7:25 am.

The journey will take 8 hours 10 minutes from Kanpur to Anand Vihar, while the return trip will take 8 hours. The timings are designed to allow passengers to travel overnight and reach their destination in the morning.

8 commercial stops on the daily service

The train will have commercial stoppages at Phaphund, Etawah, Tundla, Hathras, Aligarh, Khurja, Dadri and Ghaziabad.

The new service will provide another option for passengers travelling between Kanpur and the National Capital Region while also improving access to important towns along the route.

ALSO READ Charlapalli-Nagercoil special trains to run on select dates in September and October

With daily overnight operations in both directions, the Mail service is expected to strengthen passenger connectivity between Kanpur, Etawah, Aligarh, Ghaziabad and the Delhi region.