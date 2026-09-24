Planning to travel by train during the festive season? Indian Railways has announced special trains on two routes to handle the expected increase in passenger demand in October and November. The trains will connect Charlapalli with Sengottai and Narasapur with Tiruvannamalai, covering several major stations along the way.

The special services will operate on specific days during the festive period, giving passengers additional trains on these routes. Here are the train numbers, operating dates, timings and important stoppages.

Charlapalli-Sengottai special train: Check dates and timings

South Central Railway will operate Train Nos. 07191/07192 Charlapalli-Sengottai Express Specials on Fridays and Saturdays in October and November 2026.

Train No. 07191 Charlapalli-Sengottai Special will depart from Charlapalli at 7:15 am on October 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, and November 6, 13, 20 and 27. The train will reach Sengottai at 2 pm the following day.

The return service, Train No. 07192 Sengottai-Charlapalli Special, will depart Sengottai at 5:40 pm on October 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, and November 7, 14, 21 and 28. It will arrive at Charlapalli at 12:30 am on Monday.

Route and stoppages

The special train will cover several stations across the route, including Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Palani, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudunagar, Sivakasi, Srivilliputhur, Rajapalayam, Sankarankovil, Kadayanallur and Tenkasi Junction.

The train will have 23 coaches, including AC two-tier, AC three-tier, sleeper class and general second-class coaches, along with luggage-cum-brake vans.

Narasapur-Tiruvannamalai special trains: Check dates and timings

South Central Railway will also run Train Nos. 07291/07292 between Narasapur and Tiruvannamalai to clear the extra rush during the festival season.

Train No. 07291 Narasapur-Tiruvannamalai Special will operate on Sundays from October 4 to November 29, making nine trips. It will depart Narasapur at 1 pm and reach Tiruvannamalai at 4:55 am on Monday.

The return service, Train No. 07292 Tiruvannamalai-Narasapur Special, will run on Mondays from October 5 to November 30. It will leave Tiruvannamalai at 8 pm and arrive at Narasapur at 10:45 am on Tuesday.

Stations covered

The train will stop at Palakollu, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittoor, Katpadi and Vellore Cantonment.

The service will have 23 coaches, comprising AC and sleeper coaches, general second-class coaches and luggage-cum-brake vans.

ALSO READ Charlapalli-Nagercoil special trains to run on select dates in September and October

Advance reservation and passenger details

Advance reservation for the Charlapalli-Sengottai special trains opened at 8 am on September 23, 2026. Passengers planning to use these services can check the availability and booking details through railway reservation channels and the RailOne app.