Railway passengers travelling during the Diwali period will have additional train services on select routes, with Southern Railway and South Western Railway announcing special Express trains to manage the extra rush.

The services will connect several destinations across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, giving passengers more options to plan their journeys during the holiday period.

Southern Railway has announced special trains between Rameswaram and Chennai Egmore, Tambaram and Tenkasi, as well as Bengaluru Cantonment and Thoothukudi.

South Western Railway will also operate a special service between Bengaluru Cantonment and Tuticorin. Here are the train numbers, dates, timings, stoppages and coach details.

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Rameswaram–Chennai Egmore : Route, Schedule

Southern Railway will operate two Diwali special Express trains between Rameswaram and Chennai Egmore in November.

Train No. 06104 will depart from Rameswaram at 8:15 pm on November 5, 2026, and reach Chennai Egmore at 11 am the following day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06103 will leave Chennai Egmore at 12:30 am on November 7 and arrive at Rameswaram at 3:50 pm on the same day.

The trains will stop at Mandapam, Ramanathapuram, Paramakudi, Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Devakottai Road, Karaikudi, Avathanghi, Peraiyurani, Pattukkottai, Adirampattinam, Mutupet, Tiruvarur, Tiruthuraipoondi, Nagapattinam, Nagore, Karaikal, Thirunallar, Peralam, Mayiladuthurai, Vaithiswarankoil, Sirkazhi, Chidambaram, Tirupadripuliyur, Panruti, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Tambaram.

The trains will have 18 coaches, including one AC First Class coach, one AC 2-Tier coach, two AC 3-Tier coaches, 10 Sleeper Class coaches, four General Second Class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans.

Tambaram–Tenkasi: Route, Timings, Schedule

Southern Railway has also announced special Express services between Tambaram and Tenkasi, with a return service from Sengottai to Tambaram.

Train No. 06049, the Tambaram–Tenkasi Express Special, will operate on November 7. It will depart from Tambaram at 5 am and reach Tenkasi at 4:45 pm on the same day.

The return service, Train No. 06050, will run from Sengottai to Tambaram on November 9. It will depart from Sengottai at 3 pm and arrive at Tambaram at 3:20 am the following day.

The trains will stop at Chengalpattu, Melmaruvathur, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Ariyalur, Srirangam, Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul, Kodaikanal Road, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivakasi, Srivilliputtur, Rajapalayam, Sankarankovil, Pambakovil Shandy, Kadayanallur and Tenkasi.

The special trains will have four AC Chair Car coaches, 17 Chair Car coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans.

Bengaluru–Tuticorin special : Stations, Schedule

South Western Railway has also announced special Express train services connecting Bengaluru Cantonment and Tuticorin (Thoothukudi) to clear the additional passenger rush.

Train No. 06533 will depart from Bengaluru Cantonment at 9:45 pm on November 6, 2026, and reach Tuticorin at 12:30 pm on November 7.

In the return direction, Train No. 06534 will leave Tuticorin at 3:30 pm on November 7 and arrive at Bengaluru Cantonment at 5:30 am on November 8.

The trains will stop at Hosur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudunagar, Sattur, Kovilpatti and Tirunelveli in both directions.

More trains to boost connectivity and meet passenger demand

By covering routes linking major urban centres, pilgrimage towns and smaller destinations, the special services are expected to support passenger movement across the region.

The additional trips will also help accommodate the seasonal increase in rail travel, particularly on routes witnessing higher demand during Diwali.