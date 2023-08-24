Indian Railways’ ambitious transformation: Ministry of Railways shares conceptual photos of redeveloped Adilabad station – See pictures

The Indian Railways is redeveloping 508 railway stations across India, with 50 stations falling under the jurisdiction of the South Central Railway in Telangana, including Adilabad — a station within the Nanded Division. On August 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the redevelopment of these stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). The Adilabad Railway Station is undergoing transformation with contemporary design and top-notch facilities, positioning it as city centre and emphasising long-term planning.

The Ministry of Railways took to X (formerly Twitter) and showcased the proposed station design alongside its current state.

Take a look:

This redevelopment initiative is receiving prioritised attention, ensuring each stage is meticulously supervised for timely completion. The estimated cost for revamping the 13 stations within the Nanded Division is approximately Rs 784 crore, with Adilabad railway station’s redevelopment accounting for Rs 17.80 crore of the total, according to local media reports.

What is the ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’?

Launched in December 2022 by the Ministry of Railways, the ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’ is a fresh policy aimed at the holistic development of stations with a forward-looking approach. The policy centers around master planning for the long term, tailoring implementation to the specific needs and demands of each station.

Going beyond the minimum essential amenities, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme strives to enhance facilities. It envisions the creation of Roof Plazas and City Centers within the station premises, introducing new amenities, upgrading existing ones, and replacing outdated facilities.