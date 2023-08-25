scorecardresearch
Indian Railways acing makeovers under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme; shares proposed design of Maharashtra’s Solapur Railway Station – See Pictures

The Prime Minister laid the Foundation Stone for the redevelopment work of 508 railway stations in India under the scheme online on August 6. This included 44 railway stations from Maharashtra. The redevelopment of three Mumbai stations – Parel, Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg – was also announced.

Written by FE Online
Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Indian Railways latest news, Indian Railways news, Amrit Bharat Station Scheme in Maharashtra, What is the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme
The policy is based on Master Planning for long term and implementation of the same as per needs and demand of the station to station. (Image: Twitter)

The Indian Railways took to X, formerly called Twitter, to share new images of the proposed design of Maharashtra’s to-be redeveloped Solapur Railway Station. This redevelopment has been taken up under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The foundation laying ceremony of redevelopment of Solapur Railway Station of Solapur Division was done on August 6 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing.

This redevelopment has been taken up under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. (Image: Twitter)
Amrit Bharat Station Scheme in Maharashtra

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme was launched in December 2022. (Image: Twitter)

What is the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme?

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme was launched in December 2022. It aims to transform, modernise and redevelop 1309 railway stations across the nation. Having a long term vision, the scheme foresees the development of the stations on a continuous basis. The policy is based on Master Planning for long term and implementation of the same as per needs and demand of the station to station.

It aims to transform, modernise and redevelop 1309 railway stations across the nation. (Image: Twitter)
Under the scheme, 76 stations of Central Railway will be upgraded. In the Solapur Divison, Solapur, Kalburgi, Daund, Pandharpur, Wadi, Kurduwadi, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Latur, Shahabad, Belapur, Gangapur road, Dudhani, Osmanabad, Jeur, are the stations which have been identified.

Around 15 suburban stations of Mumbai have been identified to be upgraded and redeveloped, including easing commutation and providing better passenger experience.

First published on: 25-08-2023 at 00:12 IST

