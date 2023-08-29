Indian Railways accelerates towards Net Zero Mission! Solar power capacity soars 54-fold in 9 years

The Indian Railways is marching towards its Net Zero Mission with rapid speed. The mission aims to make the entire railway network in India environmentally sustainable and reduce its carbon footprint to zero.

As per the recent data provided by the Ministry of Indian Railways, the capacity of the railways to harness solar power has increased 54 times in the last nine years! That’s commendable considering the vast area in which the railway network is spread.

There has been an incredible growth in the Indian Railways’ solar power capacity. Up until March 2024, 3.68 mega watt of solar power capacity was commissioned and from 2014 to 2023, 200.31 mega watt of solar power was commissioned. The numbers give a clear indication of the rapid growth in solar power expansion and its successful implementation.

Key components of Indian Railways’ Net Zero Carbon Emission Mission:

Electrification: A significant part of the mission involves electrifying the rail network to replace diesel locomotives with electric ones. Electrification not only reduces carbon emissions but also lowers operating costs and is more environmentally friendly.

Renewable Energy: Indian Railways planned to generate a significant portion of its energy needs from renewable sources such as solar and wind. This initiative includes setting up solar panels at railway stations and using wind energy to power trains.

Energy Efficiency: Improving energy efficiency across the railway network is another important aspect. This includes using energy-efficient technologies, better management of resources, and adopting eco-friendly practices.

Green Stations: The mission also includes the development of ‘green stations‘ with environmentally friendly features such as rainwater harvesting, waste recycling, and sustainable landscaping.

Bio-Toilets: Indian Railways has been deploying bio-toilets in trains and stations to reduce pollution from human waste.

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trains: Exploring the possibility of using hydrogen fuel cells to power trains, which emit only water vapor as a byproduct, is also part of the mission.

Afforestation: Indian Railways planned to undertake massive afforestation drives along its tracks to offset carbon emissions.

Achieving net-zero carbon emissions is a challenging and long-term endeavor, and Indian Railways has taken significant steps to make its operations more sustainable and eco-friendly, at least that’s what the numbers show.