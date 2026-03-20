In a major step toward ensuring passenger safety and service authenticity, Indian Railways has introduced QR-code enabled identity cards for onboard catering staff. This initiative aims to eliminate unauthorised vending which is a punishable offence under the Railway Act 1989, while enhancing transparency across train services. Regular inspections are also being conducted by the railway authorities and the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The QR enabled ID cards will provide instant verification of catering personnel by displaying critical details such as name, Aadhaar number, medical fitness and policy verification status. In addition, food packets supplied onboard now carry QR codes that reveal the originating kitchen and preparation date, allowing passengers to verify the authenticity and freshness of their meal in real time.

Strengthening passengers trust through digital transparency

This digital push reflects a broader effort by Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to build passengers’ trust. By linking identity and food traceability to QR-codes, the Railways is not only addressing safety concerns but also empowering travellers with information. These steps reduce the risk of counterfeit or substandard food being sold onboard.

Alongside technology integration, strict monitoring mechanisms remain in force. Designated officials conduct routine checks, while surprise inspections ensure compliance with established norms. The combined approach of enforcement and digital verification is expected to create a more accountable and secure onboard environment.

Hygiene and food safety get a major boost

To further improve catering standards, Indian Railways has implemented a comprehensive set of hygiene and quality control measures. Meals are now sourced from designated base kitchens, many of which have been modernised with CCTV surveillance to monitor food preparation. The use of branded raw materials and deployment of trained food safety supervisors ensure consistency and cleanliness.

Mandatory certification from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has been enforced across catering units, reinforcing adherence to national food safety standards. Regular food sampling, third-party audits, pest control, and deep cleaning practices are also part of the system. Additionally, IRCTC continues to train onboard staff in customer service, hygiene, and professional conduct.

These reforms signal a decisive move towards safer, more reliable, and passenger-friendly rail travel in India.