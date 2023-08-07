During the foundation-laying ceremony on Sunday for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the potential for upgraded stations to boost tourism and economic activities, ultimately contributing to the country’s development. While many are welcoming and praising this huge initiative for teh Indian Railways, there are many in doubt about the changes in fares/ticket prices. Well, we are here to erase all your doubts.

Railway Station Redevelopment project: Will the fares change?

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw affirmed on Sunday that there has been no increase in fares under the banner of the station redevelopment project. This announcement followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commencement of the overhaul of 508 stations nationwide. Vaishnaw stated that around Rs 25,000 crore required for this redevelopment initiative will be allocated from the current budget, emphasizing its goal of enabling seamless travel for passengers from all walks of life.

Vaishnaw, speaking at a press conference, reiterated the alignment between PM Modi’s efforts to uplift the common populace and the station redevelopment objectives. He expressed the intention to provide world-class stations without imposing any financial burden on passengers. The Railways Minister emphasized that there have been no fare hikes or fees introduced in the name of station redevelopment.

Indian Railways’ plan ahead

The Railways has outlined a comprehensive plan to rejuvenate nearly 1,300 prominent stations across the nation as ‘Amrit Bharat Stations.’ Prime Minister Modi initiated the foundation laying for 508 of these stations during the recent event. Notably, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will witness the development of 55 stations each, with an estimated cost of around Rs 4,000 crore.

Moreover, Madhya Pradesh is set to see the redevelopment of 34 stations at approximately Rs 1,000 crore, while Maharashtra will have 44 stations revamped at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore. Several stations in states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala are also on the redevelopment agenda.

Vaishnaw detailed that the Railways is actively training around 9,000 engineers to participate in the station redevelopment endeavor, providing them with a comprehensive understanding of project intricacies, including contract analysis, architectural design, and safety considerations.

Vaishnaw underscored the equitable nature of the project, asserting that there is no bias against any particular state. He expressed optimism about substantial progress within the next two years and conveyed PM Modi‘s commitment to swiftly completing the project.

Also Read Indian Railways allocates Rs 4,198 crore for signalling work in FY24

What about pending railway projects?

Addressing questions about pending projects, such as the Sabarimala Rail in Kerala, Vaishnaw mentioned that certain challenges arise due to the state government’s limited focus on development. Despite this, he reiterated the Center’s commitment to enhancing Kerala’s rail network.

Vaishnaw cited an example of how misinformation led to misconceptions about the allocation of the Vande Bharat train to states, highlighting the need for state government cooperation.

(With PTI Inputs)