Amid the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran and growing concerns over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, Russia is looking at alternative routes to the Indian Ocean, with India among the possible destinations.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, in an interview with TASS, said Russia could explore a rail route through Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan to reach the Indian Ocean.

Khusnullin said any route that could provide rail connectivity to India could be considered. The proposal is still at an early stage, with no final route, project timeline or construction plan announced so far.

The idea comes as concerns over major maritime routes have increased, prompting greater attention towards alternative land-based corridors for moving goods between Russia, Central Asia and South Asia.

Why is Russia exploring a rail route to the Indian Ocean?

Khusnullin pointed to risks associated with two important maritime passages, the Strait of Hormuz and the Bosphorus, while discussing the need for alternative transport routes.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical link between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman and carries a major share of global oil and LNG shipments. The Bosphorus, meanwhile, connects the Black Sea with the Sea of Marmara and is an important route for shipping between the Black Sea and the Mediterranean.

Against this backdrop, Russia is looking at land-based routes that could provide an alternative for moving goods when major maritime corridors face disruptions or uncertainty.

A railway connection towards the Indian Ocean could offer another freight option, particularly for cargo moving between Russia, Central Asia, Iran and South Asia.

Possible route through Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan

During the interview, Khusnullin said the possible rail route could pass through Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan before reaching the Indian Ocean. India could also be connected through the wider network if the proposal moves ahead.

Such a corridor would involve railway networks across several countries and require coordination on cross-border freight movement, customs procedures and infrastructure. It would also depend on cooperation between the countries involved, particularly given the complex regional situation.

Such a route would run through a geopolitically complicated terrain — passing through war-torn Iran and Taliban-led Afghanistan. It would also traverse several major mountain ranges and high-land terrain that makes construction a complicated prospect

India and Russia already discussing railway cooperation

The proposed connectivity comes as India and Russia continue to expand cooperation in the railway sector.

According to an Indian Express report, railway transport was among the areas discussed during the 12th Session of the India-Russia Working Group on Modernization and Industrial Cooperation, held in New Delhi on August 7 under the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation.

The report said both sides welcomed new cooperation in areas including railway infrastructure, the Vande Bharat train project and signalling equipment.

The discussions were part of wider industrial cooperation between the two countries, covering areas such as unmanned aerial systems, 3D printing, Russia’s SJ-100 regional aircraft and aero-engines.

Russia already has an extensive international rail network

Russia also has a large cross-border railway network across Europe and Asia. According to an Indian Express report, citing data from Russia’s Federal Passenger Company (FPC), the country’s national passenger rail carrier operates 40 international long-distance routes connecting Russia with 19 countries.

These include China, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus, along with several European countries. While the proposed Indian Ocean route is still only under consideration, Russia’s existing international rail network shows that cross-border railway connectivity is already an important part of its transport links across Eurasia.

If the proposed route through Central and South Asia moves beyond the discussion stage, it could add another layer to this network and potentially bring India into a wider rail connection linking Russia with the Indian Ocean.

What could the route mean for India?

For India, the proposed corridor could create another potential land-based connection with Russia and countries in Central Asia. A direct or integrated rail-freight network could offer an additional option for moving goods between India and Russia, particularly if existing maritime routes face disruptions. It could also strengthen connectivity with Iran and Central Asian markets.

However, the commercial viability of such a long international rail route would depend on several factors, including infrastructure capacity, transit time, freight costs, border procedures and the volume of cargo that could be moved.

The route would also have to compete with established maritime links, which continue to handle much larger volumes of international trade.

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