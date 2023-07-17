scorecardresearch
India-Nepal Railway Track: Cross-border rail link becomes operational! Know distance, stations, and all key details

This is the second phase of the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas rail line project which is being constructed under the assistance of the Government of India.

Written by FE Online
The first phase was inaugurated last year in April from Jaynagar to Kurtha. (Image: Pixabay)

Attention railway commuters! The rail section from Kurtha to Bijalpura of the cross-border Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas rail line has become operational. Nepal’s Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Prakash Jwala, launched the operations on this rail section on July 16, a press release by the Indian Embassy said.

Second Phase of Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas rail line

The first phase was inaugurated last year in April from Jaynagar to Kurtha.

The government is currently in talks for land acquisition for the third phase which will connect Bijalpur to Bardibas, reported PTI.

Kurtha-Bijalpura line: Distance and No. of stations

This railway line will cover a total of 17.3 kms. According to PTI, the link is going to have five stations namely, Kurtha, Pipradi, Loharpatti, Singyahi and Bijalpura.

The rail connectivity between the two countries is definitely going to boost trade and tourism. Jwala said that the rail link will also boost people-to-people linkages between India and Nepal.

The Jaynagar-Kurtha section consists of eight stations, Jaynagar in India, Inarwa (border station), Khajuri, Mahinathpur, Baidehi, Parwaha, Janakpur, and Kurtha. The train service has boosted the local economy by increasing the movements of religious tourists, said the General Secretary of Janakpurdham Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Manoj Sah.

First published on: 17-07-2023 at 07:46 IST

