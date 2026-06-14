India and Nepal have reviewed progress on the proposed Raxaul-Kathmandu railway link and other cross-border rail projects during high-level meetings conducted in Kathmandu on June 11-12. The discussions offered fresh insights into the plans that could eventually enhance travel and trade connectivity between the two neighbouring countries.

After the conclusion of the talks, both sides agreed to “continue the close engagement for further strengthening cooperation in the railway sector”, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Officials from both countries discussed the Final Location Survey (FLS) report of the proposed Raxaul-Kathmandu Broad Guage Railway Link during the 10th Project Steering Committee (PSC) and 8th Joint Working Group (JWG) meetings. The two countries also reviewed the implementation of the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar railway lines, along with the proposed Janakpur-Ayodhya passenger train service.

Why is the Raxaul-Kathmandu rail link important?

The project is expected to provide Kathmandu with a direct rail connection to the Indian Railway network, potentially making travel easier for tourists, businesses and pilgrims.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated to the Rajya Sabha that the Final Location Survey for the 136 km Raxaul-Kathmandu railway line had been completed and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared.

The minister mentioned that Kathmandu is home to the Pashupatinath Temple, whereas Raxaul in Bihar is currently the nearest railhead connected to the Indian railway network.

Once the DPR is processed, the project will need consultations with stakeholders, including state governments, and approvals from agencies such as NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Finance before it can be sanctioned.

The railway project traces its origin to a 2018 India-Nepal agreement to develop a new electrified railway line linking Raxaul with Kathmandu.

What was discussed at the latest India-Nepal rail talks?

According to the MEA, the two sides discussed the ongoing implementation of the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar board gauge railway lines, both being developed with grant assistance from the Government of India.

Both countries also reviewed the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) required for commencing passenger train services on the proposed Janakpur-Ayodhya section. The Final Location Survey report of the Raxaul-Kathmandu rail link, technical support for Nepal’s East-West Railway Link and the possibility of additional railway connections.

How could these rail projects benefit trade?

The railway discussions come against the backdrop of broader efforts to boost India-Nepal trade connectivity.

As per the PIB statement, which was released in November 2025, India and Nepal amended the Protocol to the Treaty of Transit to facilitate rail-based freight movement between Jogbani in India and Biratnagar in Nepal, including bulk cargo.

The agreement expanded connectivity through key transit corridors linked to Kolkata and Vishakhapatnam ports, allowing cargo to move directly through the Jogbani-Biratnagar rail link. The route constructed with Indian grant assistance was jointly launched by the prime ministers of India and Nepal on June 1, 2023.

As per the official statement, the measures would strengthen the logistics network, enhance cargo movement, and support Nepal’s trade with third countries while deepening economic ties between the two neighbours.

The latest review meetings in Kathmandu suggest that both countries remain focused on expanding rail connectivity for passenger travel and freight movement.