India-Bhutan railway link: Network to connect Assam’s Kokrajhar to Bhutan’s Gelephu – All details here

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday revealed ongoing talks between India and Bhutan regarding the establishment of a railway link between Assam’s Kokrajhar and Bhutan’s Gelephu. This potential railway connection holds the promise of bolstering trade and tourism between the two nations.

Addressing the media, Jaishankar acknowledged the challenges posed by Myanmar’s internal situation to various infrastructure projects, including the ambitious trilateral highway initiative involving India, Myanmar, and Thailand. The trilateral highway is a significant undertaking aimed at enhancing regional connectivity.

“The internal situation in Myanmar has created challenges for infrastructure projects. This includes the segment of the trilateral highway that is still under construction, as also that of 69 bridges,” Jaishankar stated.

Jaishankar underscored the importance of enhancing trade and tourism opportunities with Bhutan through the potential Gelephu-Kokrajhar railway link on the Assam border.

Emphasis on border infrastructure

The minister further highlighted the Modi Government’s emphasis on border infrastructure and connectivity development since 2014. Jaishankar also discussed connectivity initiatives with Bangladesh, emphasizing that operationalizing the Chattogram and Mongla ports in Bangladesh would greatly benefit the Northeastern states and West Bengal economically. He mentioned various measures that are facilitating people-to-people contacts, such as operational bus services, cross-border passenger train services, and inland waterway routes.

The minister highlighted India’s efforts in shaping the energy landscape in the region, including the supply of power to Nepal, transit facilities for power from Nepal, and power generation at the Indian-built Maitri plant. He reiterated the focus of India’s “neighbourhood first” policy on rail, road, border facilitation, electricity transmission, and fuel supply with neighboring countries.

India-Nepal Railway Connectivity

Regarding Nepal, Jaishankar detailed connectivity developments, such as the establishment of integrated check posts (ICPs) at various border points. Rail connectivity between India and Nepal has also seen significant enhancements, with operational segments and surveyed sections in progress.

In Sri Lanka, ferry services between Nagapattinam-Kankesanthurai and Rameshwaram-Talaimannar have been agreed upon, and flight services between Chennai and Jaffna have commenced.

Jaishankar concluded by highlighting the overall improvements in border infrastructure and connectivity across India’s borders, which have contributed to enhanced national security, economic opportunities, and improved quality of life in border areas.

