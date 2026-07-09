In a major boost to rail connectivity, Indian Railways has converted the special train service running between Cherlapalli in Hyderabad and Tiruchchirappalli (Trichy) in Tamil Nadu into a permanent express train service.

The decision was taken after the train received a strong response from passengers and witnessed high demand. The service, which was earlier operated as a special train, will now continue as a regular weekly express train, providing a more reliable travel option for thousands of passengers.

Speaking to ANI, MDMK Principal Secretary and Tiruchchirappalli MP Durai Vaiko said that the decision was taken following his request to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and railway authorities.

Cherlapalli–Tiruchchirappalli Express: Full schedule and route

The weekly train between Cherlapalli and Tiruchchirappalli will run on every Tuesday and will complete its journey in approximately 25 hours and 25 minutes.

The Cherlapalli–Tiruchchirappalli Express will cover a long route connecting several important railway stations. The train will start from Cherlapalli and pass through major stations including Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikode, Sattenapalle, Guntur Junction, Tenali Junction, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur Junction, Renigunta Junction, Tirupati, Chittoor, Katpadi Junction, Vellore Cantonment, Tiruvannamalai, Tirukkovilur, Villupuram Junction, Vriddhachalam Junction, Ariyalur, and Srirangam before reaching Tiruchchirappalli Junction.

Improved connectivity across three states

The conversion of the special train into a permanent express service is expected to provide better travel facilities for passengers travelling between Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

The train will offer a more dependable transport option for students, workers, and other travellers moving between these states. The service will make long-distance travel more convenient and improve access to important cities and towns along the route.