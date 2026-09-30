Passengers travelling between Hyderabad and Bihar will have more train services available during the festive season, with South Central Railway extending the run of special trains on the Hyderabad–Danapur route.

The services will continue through October and November, covering the period when demand for rail travel generally remains high.

The extended services will operate between Hyderabad and Danapur in Bihar, with the trains also covering important stations across Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Check out the special train route, timings, and schedule here.

Hyderabad–Danapur special train: Dates and timings

Train No. 07091 will run from Hyderabad to Danapur every Saturday from October 3 to November 28, 2026. The train will depart Hyderabad at 12 noon and reach Danapur at 12:30 am on Monday.

In the reverse direction, Train No. 07092 will operate from Danapur to Hyderabad every Monday from October 5 to November 30, 2026. It will leave Danapur at 3 am and arrive in Hyderabad at 12 noon on Tuesday.

Train Route Days Departure Arrival Journey Dates Trips 07091 Hyderabad – Danapur Saturday 12:00 PM 12:30 AM (Monday) Oct 3 – Nov 28 9 07092 Danapur – Hyderabad Monday 3:00 AM 12:00 PM (Tuesday) Oct 5 – Nov 30 9

The extension means the special services will remain available across the festive travel period, giving passengers additional scheduled departures on the route.

Stations covered on the Hyderabad–Danapur route

The Hyderabad–Danapur special trains will stop at several major stations along the route. From Hyderabad, the train will halt at Secunderabad and Charlapalli before moving towards Kazipet, Ramagundam, Manchiryal and Sirpur Kaghaznagar.

In Maharashtra, the train will stop at Balharshah and Chanda Fort, followed by Gondia. It will then cover Balaghat, Nainpur, Jabalpur, Katni and Satna in Madhya Pradesh.

Further ahead, the services will halt at Manikpur and Prayagraj Chheoki in Uttar Pradesh before reaching Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar and finally Danapur in Bihar.

The same set of stations will be covered in both directions.

When will the extended services run?

The Hyderabad–Danapur service will operate for nine Saturdays during the extension period, beginning October 3 and continuing until November 28. The return service from Danapur will run for nine Mondays from October 5 to November 30.

With the services spread across the festive months, passengers travelling between Hyderabad, central India and Bihar can plan journeys around these additional departures, particularly during weeks when regular trains may see higher demand.