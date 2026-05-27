If you are planning a summer trip to popular tourist places like Jaipur’s iconic Hawa Mahal and Hyderabad’s famous Charminar, there is good news for you. Indian Railways has approved a new weekly train between Hyderabad and Jaipur to make travel easier for passengers.

Earlier, this route was served only by special trains running on limited dates. But as a large number of passengers started using this service and demand kept increasing, Indian Railways has decided to upgrade it into a regular weekly train service.

This step will help passengers get better and more regular travel options between Hyderabad and Jaipur, especially during the summer travel season.

Hyderabad- Jaipur Weekly Train: Schedule

The train from Hyderabad to Jaipur will run every Friday starting from 24 July. In the return direction, the Jaipur to Hyderabad service will operate every Sunday starting from 26 July. This weekly schedule is expected to help passengers plan their journeys more easily.

Route and Major Stations

The train will pass through several important stations across Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The major stops include: Hyderabad, Secunderabad Junction, Kamareddi, Nizamabad Junction, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna Junction, Basmat, Hingoli Deccan, Washim, Akola Junction, Malkapur, Khandwa Junction, Itarsi Junction, Bhopal Junction, Ujjain Junction, Ratlam Junction, Mandasor, Nimach, Chittaurgarh Junction, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Ajmer Junction, Kishangarh, Phulera, and finally Jaipur Junction

Better Travel Options for Passengers

This new weekly train service gives passengers a more convenient and reliable way to travel between Hyderabad and Jaipur. It offers a fixed weekly schedule, making it easier for people to plan their journeys. Passengers will no longer have to depend on irregular special trains or face uncertainty in ticket availability during peak seasons. The service improves connectivity across important cities and provides a smoother and more comfortable travel option for families, students, and tourists.