If you are also planning a train journey between Hyderabad and northern Telangana, there is some good news for you.

South Central Railway has announced special train services between Secunderabad, Sirpur Kaghaznagar and Hyderabad. Secunderabad is a major railway hub in Hyderabad, while Sirpur Kaghaznagar is located in Telangana’s Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district.

The services will operate in both directions, with one train running from Secunderabad to Sirpur Kaghaznagar and another from Sirpur Kaghaznagar to Hyderabad.

Train No. From – To Dep Arr Date of Journey No. of services 07035 Secunderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar 12:10 17:30 14.09.2026 01 07036 Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Hyderabad 18:00 23:15 14.09.2026 01

Secunderabad to Sirpur Kaghaznagar: Schedule, timings

The special train between Secunderabad and Sirpur Kaghaznagar (Train No. 07035) will depart from Secunderabad Junction at 12:10 pm on September 14, 2026. It will reach Sirpur Kaghaznagar at 5:30 pm. The train will run as one service on this route.

Sirpur Kaghaznagar to Hyderabad: Schedule, timings

The special train between Sirpur Kaghaznagar and Hyderabad (Train No. 07036) will start from Sirpur Kaghaznagar at 6:00 pm on September 14. It will reach Hyderabad Deccan at 11:15 pm. This service will also run for one trip.

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Key stops along the route

The stations covered by the services include Secunderabad, Charlapalli, Bhongir, Jangaon, Kazipet, Jammikunta, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Bellampalli, Asifabad Road and Sirpur Kaghaznagar.

These stops include several important railway stations across Telangana, allowing passengers from different parts of the route to use the special services.

More train options, another travel option

With these special services, passengers will have another option for travelling between Secunderabad, Sirpur Kaghaznagar and Hyderabad.

The services will cover important stations on the route, making it easier for passengers to plan their journey based on where they need to board or get down. The additional trains will be especially useful for those looking for another rail service on this route.